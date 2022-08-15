Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating fatal crash in Lauraville
BALTIMORE -- Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in Northeast Baltimore in the Lauraville neighborhood.Officers responded to the 5200 block of Harford Road on Wednesday about 3:15 p.m. for a reported collision.A small SUV hit a parked Pepsi freight truck. The driver of the SUV was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, where they were pronounced dead after arriving, police said.The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.Members of the C.R.A.S.H. Team are investigating the incident.Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (410) 396-2606.
Man Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore Wednesday Night in Critical Condition
BALTIMORE, MD – A man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night on Mosher Street...
Wbaltv.com
Dispute over pizza leaves man stabbed and charged with assault
EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with second-degree assault after a dispute over a pizza left him stabbed. According to officials, deputies were called to the Papa John's pizza shop in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way for a report of a stabbing.
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
2 killed, 1 injured, in Cockeysville crash early Sunday
Two men were killed, and a third was injured, in a crash in Cockeysville early Sunday morning. Investigators determined the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and several trees, then overturned.
Pedestrian struck by Baltimore County patrol car in Harford County
A pedestrian was struck by a Baltimore County patrol car Thursday afternoon in Harford County. Their condition is unknown.
52-Year-Old Was Victim of Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 52-year-old man walking down a street in Glen Burnie was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Identify Victims in Double Fatal Crash in Halethorpe
Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision...
One Shot, One Struck By Car In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place yesterday...
45-Year-Old Shot Overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 45-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore. According to police, at...
Potentially explosive device found in Harford County yard
BALTIMORE -- The discovery of a possibly explosive device in a Harford County yard Wednesday led to the closure of nearby roads.About noon, deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a resident said they found a suspicious device buried in a yard, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. The resident believed the device might be explosive in nature.After securing the surrounding area, deputies shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 543. The roadway was expected to remain closed until authorities made sure the device was inert and no threat to the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bomb squad disposes of multiple explosive devices in Harford County
The bomb squad safely disposed of multiple explosive devices on Wednesday afternoon in Harford County.
Germantown Man Killed in Rockville Crash
ROCKVILLE, MD – A Germantown man was killed in a fatal crash Sunday on the...
Man Wearing DEA Shirt Crashed into Newark Home, Fled Scene
NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark are searching for a man wearing a blue DEA...
foxbaltimore.com
Police release body-camera video of in-custody death during apparent drug overdose
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released body-camera video of the death of a man in custody. The man appears to have been suffering from a drug overdose. The incident happened on the morning of August 4 in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police were called to that location because of reports of a man trying to kill himself.
foxbaltimore.com
Gas line struck in Catonsville, Walmart evacuated
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A vehicle struck a gas line in Catonsville causing the Walmart store in the area to be evacuated, according to a BGE spokesperson. BGE says the Walmart store on 6205 Baltimore National Pike was evacuated before gas and fire crews arrived at the scene. A natural...
21-Year-Old Charged for Murder in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder for a June...
Juvenile charged following reports of "shots fired" at Bel Air pool, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection to a report of gunfire at a public pool in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the report of gunshots at the Fountain Green Swim Club around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.At the time of the reported incident, people were attending an event at the swim club, deputies said.Deputies secured the area and began asking the caretakers of children who were attending the event to pick them up and take them elsewhere, according to authorities.They searched for but did not initially find evidence that anyone had fired a weapon, according to authorities.Deputies later said that no weapon was displayed or used during the incident.The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not made public the age or gender of the juvenile.
Nottingham MD
Robbery reported in White Marsh, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported on Monday. Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on August 15, an individual broke into a residence in the 5400-block of Cynthia Terrace (21206) via a basement door and stole a PlayStation 5. At around noon on August 15,...
Shore News Network
110K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0