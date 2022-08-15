The hurry-up offense or the two-minute offense has always been a part of football. It was Chip Kelly that brought that type of speed for the entire game and Oregon was the beneficiary of that inventive thinking. Once Kelly left for the NFL, the coaches who came after tried to replicate that tempo in Eugene, but it wasn’t the same. It wasn’t as quick. It wasn’t as crisp. Now in head coach Dan Lanning’s program and more specifically, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, the Ducks want to turn that tempo up once again. But it’s a work in progress and with the season two...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO