ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
K-Fox 95.5

Downtown Trick Or Treat Gets An Overhaul For 2022 In Lufkin, Texas

Now that school has started we turn our attention to Halloween. Planning is always key for a successful event, and this year Visit Lufkin is starting early. Their family-friendly Downtown Trick Or Treat has always been a kid's favorite. Not only do you get a ton of candy, but you also get to check out all the shops.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Angelina County, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Lufkin, TX
Lufkin, TX
Society
Angelina County, TX
Society
K-Fox 95.5

Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas

This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#East Texas#Texas State#Texas Forest Fest#Brookshire Brothers#Mcwilliams Son Heating#Townsquare Media#The Pom Squad Dance Team#Hurricane Ike
K-Fox 95.5

New Accountability Ratings Are Out, How did East Texas Schools Do?

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced the 2022 accountability ratings for independent school districts across the state. According to a release from the Lufkin Independent School District, these ratings are based on student achievement and progress measured by the STAAR test. The ratings are the first issued since 2019 due to COVID-19.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas

Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
HUNTINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
K-Fox 95.5

Boil Water Notice Issued for Portions of Nacogdoches County

Due to service interruption as a result of a break in a main 6" water line on HWY 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift WSC to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Luxury Farmhouse Living With A New Pool In Shelbyville, Texas

If you say that you bought the farm, some might offer their condolences. If you bought this farm, they might want to come and take a dip in your new saltwater pool. This is a recently remodeled farmhouse sitting on 16 acres near the Texas/Louisiana border in Shelbyville. There is also the option of buying an extra 30 acres to extend your farm if you would like.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Georgia-Pacific Donates $16K to Polk County Fire Departments

The East Texas Summer of 2022 has been abnormally hot and dry. That's bad news, especially for the area volunteer fire departments. There has been a significant spike in the number of brush fires and with limited resources—most volunteer fire departments are feeling the heat when it comes to keeping operations running smoothly during one of the driest seasons in the state’s history.
LIVINGSTON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy