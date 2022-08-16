ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

KTRE

Afghanistan family finds resettling challenging in Wisconsin

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation.
WISCONSIN STATE
KTRE

Babies At City Hall

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
MINEOLA, TX
KTRE

SFA considering affiliation with university system

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

SFA Seeking University Affiliation

The deputy's death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos' wife, Gloria, has been a camper for many years. Brown says, "You know, we just wanted to love her and support her and honor her husband's memory."
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Recent rain not enough to lift East Texas burn bans

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
MINEOLA, TX
KTRE

Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work

Some Mineola residents concerned about plans to demolish 'Kitchens' home in historic district. The property is currently owned by First Baptist Church of Mineola. The church has announced plans to demolish the home to make way for more parking.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas has executed a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was given a lethal injection Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She...
DALLAS, TX
KTRE

Texas A&M School of Nursing goes mobile, filling gaps in rural healthcare

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Across Texas, 17% of residents are uninsured. But, that number jumps to 25% in rural communities, according to Rural Health Information Hub. The Texas A&M School of Nursing is creating a mobile program in order to bridge gaps for residents. “Rural communities throughout Texas are...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Workout For Bustos

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Tyler's proposed budget focuses on public safety funding. "As Tyler grows, public safety services must grow," said Mayor Don Warren.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

WEBXTRA: East Texas seeing rise in catalytic converter thefts

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Kitchen's Home Demolition

Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death. KLTV's Lexi Vennetti talks to East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler about the close of the capital murder trial and the jury's verdict. Boss the monkey update. Updated: 19 hours ago. The little monkey who...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KTRE

Kilgore Rangerettes ‘show off’ new line Saturday night

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s their first show featuring the eighty-third line. The Kilgore College Rangerettes will be performing in “Showoffs” Saturday evening at Kilgore College. But, it’s more than a performance: it’s also to reveal their new officers for the season. There are 68...
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Catalytic converter thefts increasing in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a crime on the rise that most East Texans wouldn’t think to look for, but it can happen in minutes: catalytic converter theft. Several happened in the Longview area recently, and police want drivers to take precautions to keep from becoming the next victim.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

How to keep your kids safe from food-borne illness at school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As kids head back to school, Parents may want to keep in mind a few safety tips when packing their kid’s lunch. A food safety expert from the USDA, Kenneth King, tells me the main causes of food born illnesses is hygiene and maintaining safe internal food temperatures.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Police: Man runs through traffic trying to take cars, gets hit twice

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Longview Catalytic Converter Thefts

Every year after the first day of school, Jesse picks up Jacob and takes him to the Dairy Queen in Canton for a Blizzard. From Kindergarten to senior year of high school, Jesse and Jacob have sat in the same seats, ordered the same treats, and bonded over a Blizzard.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Fruit salsa and cinnamon chips by ’The Cook’n Guy’ David Wallace

TYLER, Texas - Some of David’s favorite recipes have come from church bulletins or church cookbooks. After all, if they claim it’s easy, inexpensive, and delicious, they’re probably telling the truth! He shares one of his favorites with us today. Fruit salsa and cinnamon chips. INGREDIENTS:. 2...
TYLER, TX

