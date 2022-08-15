ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
USA TODAY

Texas man arrested after 7 dogs mauled 71-year-old man to death 'for no reason,' authorities say

A Texas man was arrested after his seven dogs mauled a 71-year-old man to death while walking to a neighborhood store last week, authorities said. The victim, identified as Freddy Garcia, was walking to the store around 1:30 p.m. on July 18 when he was attacked by the seven dogs in the city of Fresno, just south of Houston, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Officers arrived on the scene and Garcia was taken to a hospital in Houston, where he was later pronounced dead.
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 11, 2022

Augusta is a puppy ready to learn all the cool things the world has to offer. She doesn't care about cats and gets along with other dogs. Augusta is a little shy at first meeting new people but if they sit and let her approach them, she warms up quickly - especially if they give her lots of pets and scratches. She has lots of energy and will get the zoomies too, but Augusta's foster home says she is "definitely a couch potato". Even though she's a puppy and doesn't know many commands, Augusta is a pro at car rides, house training and crate training. She's pretty good on a leash too! Looking for a young and fun pup to hang out with you? August might be the one! Apply to meet her today!
Community Policy