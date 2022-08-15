Read full article on original website
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment With 2 Men
A Georgia mom is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who vanished more than two weeks ago. According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex July 30. Speaking with WSB-TV, Lenoir's mother Jannette Jackson says Lenoir left...
Texas dog owner, 47, is arrested after his SEVEN pit bulls mauled 71-year-old man to death as he walked to a store
A Texas dog owner is facing jail time after his seven pit bulls mauled a 71-year-old man to death as he walked to a local convenience store. Security footage of the attack, which occurred earlier this month in Fresno, Texas, shows Freddy Garcia moments before he was savaged by the pack of hounds; he was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Man mauled to death by a pack of dogs in California neighborhood
A man in California was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Sunday, the Selma Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old victim. First aid was administered and the man, who has...
Australia's worst breeds for dog attacks are revealed just days after a little girl was nearly mauled to death by her family pets
A list of Australia's ten most dangerous dog breeds has been revealed with one of the country's most popular canines making the top three. A new report by the Sydney Children's Hospital (SCH) has revealed a child is being admitted to a NSW hospital every week for treatment for a dog bite.
Texas man arrested after 7 dogs mauled 71-year-old man to death 'for no reason,' authorities say
A Texas man was arrested after his seven dogs mauled a 71-year-old man to death while walking to a neighborhood store last week, authorities said. The victim, identified as Freddy Garcia, was walking to the store around 1:30 p.m. on July 18 when he was attacked by the seven dogs in the city of Fresno, just south of Houston, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Officers arrived on the scene and Garcia was taken to a hospital in Houston, where he was later pronounced dead.
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
Hero Labrador Working with North Carolina Sheriff's Office Helps Find Missing Child
The English Labrador, a K-9 with the Union County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, used his search and rescue skills to help officers find a child reported missing by his parents, according to WBTV. A scent was all Maverick needed to get the job done and find the boy. "Being...
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 11, 2022
Augusta is a puppy ready to learn all the cool things the world has to offer. She doesn't care about cats and gets along with other dogs. Augusta is a little shy at first meeting new people but if they sit and let her approach them, she warms up quickly - especially if they give her lots of pets and scratches. She has lots of energy and will get the zoomies too, but Augusta's foster home says she is "definitely a couch potato". Even though she's a puppy and doesn't know many commands, Augusta is a pro at car rides, house training and crate training. She's pretty good on a leash too! Looking for a young and fun pup to hang out with you? August might be the one! Apply to meet her today!
