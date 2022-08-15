Read full article on original website
Your photos and videos show what it looked like across SE Texas as storms rolled through
HOUSTON — Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, many of you captured photos and videos of the system. The image below came to us through text at 713-526-1111. In Bacliff, viewer...
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
Court docs: Former Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has a history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
SE Texas front: Street flooding, damaging winds possible Thursday
A cold front will be passing through the Houston area Friday. The action should kick off in the northern counties by noon. Many spots could exceed 3 inches of rain.
Pearland tops team from Pennsylvania, 8-3, to advance in the Little League World Series
PEARLAND, Texas — One inning is all Pearland needed to win its first game at the Little League World Series. Pearland scored six times in the fifth to down Pennsylvania on Thursday night in the Little League World Series opener for both teams in Williamsport, Pa. Jacob Zurek's RBI...
Heavy rain, slow-moving front expected to cause street flooding Thursday afternoon
The Southeast Texas front is making its way toward the Houston area but moving slowly. The front is expected to cause street flooding in some areas.
Make-A-Wish Foundation grants teen with cancer her one request: Help with college tuition
HOUSTON — The Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants approximately 600 wishes to kids each year. Some children ask for trips and vacations; others want to meet celebrities. But some of the kids have less glamorous requests. Although some may think it sounds like...
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage
HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
