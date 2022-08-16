Read full article on original website
Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact
There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republican. There are independents, Librarians and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
Montana Congressman Reacts to Hageman Victory in Wyoming
As I told you earlier, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was one of the first Republicans in Congress to call for the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership role. So, how did Montana's lone member of the US House react to the news that Liz Cheney has now been ousted from Congress by the people of Wyoming?
Montana Rep Was Among First to Call for Cheney’s Ouster
Liz Cheney suffered a MASSIVE defeat in Wyoming on Tuesday. The Trump-backed Harriet Hageman carried more than 60% of the vote. (The NYT at 630 Wednesday AM showed Hageman with 66% of the vote to Cheney's 29%) You may recall that Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was among the first...
The Real Reason Cheney Lost So Big
For those who wanted to see Liz Cheney defeated, you got your wish, big time. When we look at the numbers it was a total blowout. Liz lost so badly because she was attacking the people she was trying to convince. If she thinks that Trump is bad for the...
Trump Congratulates Hageman, Thanks Wyoming, Says Cheney Can Now ‘Disappear’
With news that Harriet Hageman has defeated Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the primary election to determine who will take Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it was of course only a matter of time before former president Donald Trump would take a victory lap and gloat over the result.
Hageman Defeats Cheney For Wyoming Congressional Seat
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
Wyoming’s Teapot Done Scandal Happened 100 Years Ago This Week
WAIT - U.S. Marines invaded WYOMING?. It was the biggest scandal in American history at that time. It almost caused the impeachment of a president. That would be President Warren G. Harding. He died of a heart attack before any investigation took hold. "The Teapot Dome Scandal" written by Phil...
The FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid and the Montana Unabomber Connection
Why is it that the radical Left is so weak on actual criminals, but so heavy handed when it comes to law abiding American citizens? That's a question we have often asked in the face of our wide open Southern border, and liberal prosecutors and judges throwing criminals back out onto the streets.
Montana Attorney General Says Fentanyl Is Top Public Safety Threat
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen recently announced that anti-drug task forces here in Montana are on pace to triple the record set last year for fentanyl seizures, and have already taken 58 times more fentanyl off the streets this year compared to all of 2019. AG Knudsen also noted that...
Remember the MSU-Billings Lockdown? The Absurdity of Gun Control
It's been a few days now, but this is a point that still needs to be made. Do you remember the news update back on August 9th? The MSU-Billings college campus was reportedly on lockdown due to the threat of a gunman potentially headed to campus. Thankfully the "all-clear" was given shortly thereafter.
Crossover Voting Is Already WAY UP In Wyoming’s 2022 Primary
According to the local newspaper, the Cody Enterprise, nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Park County Elections Office staff are reporting that (56.4%) of the...
What is the Big Reason Many Supercars Are Registered in Montana?
I wish I owned a supercar; I'd probably show it off more than I actually drove it. And I'd love the rush of going super fast in a Lamborghini. It turns out there are a lot of supercar owners in Montana. Kind of. You see, they don't actually live in the Treasure State, but their cars are registered here. Why do you think that is? The overwhelming answer is easy to answer; financial gain.
Montana Invests $18 Million for Better Access to Child Care
The State of Montana through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will be using $18 million in ARPA funds to increase access to child care throughout the state. We spoke to Patty Butler, the Early Childhood Services Bureau Chief with DPHHS on Thursday about the new funding.
Wyoming Gov. Gordon: Coal Leasing Moratorium Will Harm Consumers
Gov. Mark Gordon denounced the ruling by a federal judge on Friday that would restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands, according to a prepared statement. "This decision is a step backwards that doesn’t protect the environment and ensures consumers will pay more for energy," Gordon said.
Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record
Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?
Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Montana SOS Asks Biden to Remove Executive Order
Recently, President Joe Biden enacted Executive Order 14019 that would insert federal agencies into the state's electoral processes. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen told us on Wednesday why she joined 14 other Secretaries of State across the U.S. in calling on President Biden to rescind the executive order. Jacobsen...
Officials Say Deep Draw Fire South of Billings is Still Smoldering
The Deep Draw Fire is now 75% contained, according to the latest update on Inciweb from incident commanders. The fire was reported on August 12 around 8 pm near the Carbon County and Big Horn County line, approximately 10 miles east of Bridger and miles south of the Yellowstone County border. The photo above was taken from a post the agency released on Tuesday evening.
