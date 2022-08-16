I wish I owned a supercar; I'd probably show it off more than I actually drove it. And I'd love the rush of going super fast in a Lamborghini. It turns out there are a lot of supercar owners in Montana. Kind of. You see, they don't actually live in the Treasure State, but their cars are registered here. Why do you think that is? The overwhelming answer is easy to answer; financial gain.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO