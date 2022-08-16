ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact

There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republican. There are independents, Librarians and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
Montana Congressman Reacts to Hageman Victory in Wyoming

As I told you earlier, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was one of the first Republicans in Congress to call for the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership role. So, how did Montana's lone member of the US House react to the news that Liz Cheney has now been ousted from Congress by the people of Wyoming?
The Real Reason Cheney Lost So Big

For those who wanted to see Liz Cheney defeated, you got your wish, big time. When we look at the numbers it was a total blowout. Liz lost so badly because she was attacking the people she was trying to convince. If she thinks that Trump is bad for the...
Wyoming State
Hageman Defeats Cheney For Wyoming Congressional Seat

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
What is the Big Reason Many Supercars Are Registered in Montana?

I wish I owned a supercar; I'd probably show it off more than I actually drove it. And I'd love the rush of going super fast in a Lamborghini. It turns out there are a lot of supercar owners in Montana. Kind of. You see, they don't actually live in the Treasure State, but their cars are registered here. Why do you think that is? The overwhelming answer is easy to answer; financial gain.
Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record

Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?

Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
Montana Talks

These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
MONTANA STATE
Montana SOS Asks Biden to Remove Executive Order

Recently, President Joe Biden enacted Executive Order 14019 that would insert federal agencies into the state's electoral processes. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen told us on Wednesday why she joined 14 other Secretaries of State across the U.S. in calling on President Biden to rescind the executive order. Jacobsen...
MONTANA STATE
Officials Say Deep Draw Fire South of Billings is Still Smoldering

The Deep Draw Fire is now 75% contained, according to the latest update on Inciweb from incident commanders. The fire was reported on August 12 around 8 pm near the Carbon County and Big Horn County line, approximately 10 miles east of Bridger and miles south of the Yellowstone County border. The photo above was taken from a post the agency released on Tuesday evening.
BILLINGS, MT
