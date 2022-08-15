Read full article on original website
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4
With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
Montana Democrat Congressional Candidate “Unhinged” in Missoula
We haven't seen nor heard much from the Democrat candidate for the Western Congressional District here in Montana, but if this is her first look - Monica Tranel looks unhinged. You can even see the moderator Sally Mauk nervously approach the candidates as Tranel angrily tries to grab the microphone...
Missoula Man Gets Caught Smoking Fentanyl in His Dad’s Driveway
On August 14, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to a residence on Marie Drive for a report of the complainant’s son using drugs in his driveway. When the deputy arrived, he observed a car in a driveway with the driver’s door open. A male,...
You Could Fill the MSU Bobcat Stadium 4 Times with New IRS Agents
I remember the days when the MSU Bobcat football stadium looked like a high school football field compared to Washington Grizzly in Missoula back in the early 2000's. Not anymore, now Montana State University has nearly double the students and the Bobcat stadium has undergone a massive expansion. That's what...
