Nashville, TN

tnledger.com

End of abortion in Tennessee prompts new questions

Will GOP maintain rigid stance or address centrist concerns? How will voters react?. Even though the Supreme Court has spoken on abortion in June in the Dobbs case – holding that there’s no U.S. constitutional right to abortion and it’s up to each state to regulate access to the procedure – the battle is far from over.
TENNESSEE STATE
Distractify

TikToker Claims Tennessee Teachers Forced to Work Unpaid Hours So Students Can Have Books

A teacher by the name of Sydney Rawls, who posts on TikTok under the handle @sydneyrawls highlights a huge problem Tennessee classroom instructors with classroom libraries are experiencing under the state's new book laws. She says that the latest ruling stipulates that teachers must have the contents of classroom libraries vetted by administrators and parents, and this is forcing educators to work on weekends without pay so their students can read.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Washington Examiner

Tennessee’s new student-centered funding approach is a model for the nation

Over the past 30 years, has built one of the most convoluted education funding formulas in the entire nation. The running joke is that eight people claim to know how the formula works and seven of them are known liars. The formula is so complicated that no one (taxpayers, parents, not even school district leaders and principals) understands why each school gets the amount of funding it does.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

How a Tennessee law could limit students from classroom books as teachers scramble to catalog each one

A new state law means that some schoolchildren in Tennessee may start the year unable to read many of the books available in their own classrooms. The law requires all public schools in Tennessee to post a list of materials available in their libraries. But the rule also applies to classroom libraries, which not all districts initially realized, and many teachers have not yet taken inventory.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

TBI Releases the Increasing Number of Assaults and Deaths Against Law Enforcement Officers in Tennessee - And Breaks Down the Statistics

TENNESSEE – On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual report that details the volume and nature of crimes directed toward law enforcement officers across our state. Findings in the report are put into the LEOKA Publication. LEOKA stands for Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

18,000 Tennessee teens have taken driver’s test at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 18,000 teenagers between 15-17 years old have taken the driver’s license knowledge test online in the three months since Tennessee created the option according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The new option allows the test to be taken...
TENNESSEE STATE

