tnledger.com
End of abortion in Tennessee prompts new questions
Will GOP maintain rigid stance or address centrist concerns? How will voters react?. Even though the Supreme Court has spoken on abortion in June in the Dobbs case – holding that there’s no U.S. constitutional right to abortion and it’s up to each state to regulate access to the procedure – the battle is far from over.
Tennessee social services organization tangles with ‘Truth in Sentencing’ law
Critics of the law argue it doesn't give criminals a fair shake at rehabilitation. Proponents say this gives victims' families peace.
Prohibiting slavery among Tennessee's proposed constitutional amendments
Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution, including one that prohibits slavery, have been added to the November 8 ballot.
TikToker Claims Tennessee Teachers Forced to Work Unpaid Hours So Students Can Have Books
A teacher by the name of Sydney Rawls, who posts on TikTok under the handle @sydneyrawls highlights a huge problem Tennessee classroom instructors with classroom libraries are experiencing under the state's new book laws. She says that the latest ruling stipulates that teachers must have the contents of classroom libraries vetted by administrators and parents, and this is forcing educators to work on weekends without pay so their students can read.
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
Washington Examiner
Tennessee’s new student-centered funding approach is a model for the nation
Over the past 30 years, has built one of the most convoluted education funding formulas in the entire nation. The running joke is that eight people claim to know how the formula works and seven of them are known liars. The formula is so complicated that no one (taxpayers, parents, not even school district leaders and principals) understands why each school gets the amount of funding it does.
WSMV
Justin Jones gets seat in state legislature after years of protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Tennessee House District 52 will soon be held by a man who could be the youngest lawmaker in the State Capitol with a history in the state building – a history filled with ups and downs. Justin Jones is no stranger to the...
fox17.com
Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Tennessee cryptocurrency scam victim loses $80K in life savings
wgnsradio.com
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
New grading scale impacts thousands of Tennessee students
The new school year is bringing a new grading scale along with it because Tennessee lawmakers said the previous grading scale presented challenges for families.
Nashville family scammed in EBT card skimmer scheme
Some Tennessee families who depend on EBT cards are getting declined for insufficient funds notifications. They are finding out the money was skimmed.
wpln.org
How a Tennessee law could limit students from classroom books as teachers scramble to catalog each one
A new state law means that some schoolchildren in Tennessee may start the year unable to read many of the books available in their own classrooms. The law requires all public schools in Tennessee to post a list of materials available in their libraries. But the rule also applies to classroom libraries, which not all districts initially realized, and many teachers have not yet taken inventory.
wgnsradio.com
TBI Releases the Increasing Number of Assaults and Deaths Against Law Enforcement Officers in Tennessee - And Breaks Down the Statistics
TENNESSEE – On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual report that details the volume and nature of crimes directed toward law enforcement officers across our state. Findings in the report are put into the LEOKA Publication. LEOKA stands for Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted.
WDEF
Report: Chattanooga is the fastest-growing city in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A new report says Chattanooga is the fastest growing city in the state of Tennessee. In the movie “Field of Dreams,” lead character Ray Kinsella is haunted by a voice that says “If you build it, they will come.”. That seems to be...
Tennessee Tribune
Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’
NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
1 injured in North Nashville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting in North Nashville late Wednesday night.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
Transgender athletes grapple with new restrictive laws in Tennessee
Tennessee now has bans effective from middle school through college.
WATE
18,000 Tennessee teens have taken driver’s test at home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 18,000 teenagers between 15-17 years old have taken the driver’s license knowledge test online in the three months since Tennessee created the option according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The new option allows the test to be taken...
