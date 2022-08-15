Read full article on original website
Related
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
Vice
Grown-Up Stir-Fried Rice Recipe
A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
ABC News
Zucchini 2 ways: Simple salad and a sweet baked good using the summer squash
It's peak squash season and if you're in need of some simple ways to make the most of zucchini, Chef David Nayfeld has you covered. Nayfeld, chef-owner of Che Fico in San Francisco, works with local farms and purveyors to carry top quality squash and shared his two recipes to make the most of the summer vegetable.
Curry-Spiced Cauliflower with Saucy Lentils
Inspired by a large vegetarian plate from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago, this recipe uses home-kitchen-friendly cooking techniques and fewer and more affordable ingredients. How affordable? I was able to make dinner for four for $8.55. The recipe starts with a whole head of cauliflower ($2), which gets quartered and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Made Ina Garten’s Creamy Cucumber Salad—and I Get Why She’s the Queen of Cooking
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. If it’s an Ina Garten recipe, you can bet it’ll feature seasonal...
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
People
Get Our Recipe for Yellowstone-Inspired Seared Steaks with Bacon Butter
Despite his rule about not talking business at the family dinner table, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the patriarch and prominent owner of Montana's largest cattle ranch, can't keep the tensions away on Paramount's Yellowstone. Although meals are often (read: always) cut short by Dutton family drama, suppers include the best of cowboy cuisine—like these bone-in, garlic-and-herb basted rib eyes.
How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara Just Like the Original
We clearly have a thing for replicating Olive Garden recipes at home. From their comforting minestrone soup, richly flavored chicken marsala and succulent shrimp scampi, we’ve been making our way through their top customer favorites. It’s hard to say which is our favorite, but this copycat Olive Garden chicken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Our Test Kitchen Found the Best Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Who doesn't want the best shredded cheddar cheese for homemade macaroni and cheese, quesadillas and more? Here's what our Test Kitchen thought after sampling 10 brands. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Healthy Recipe: Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds
Everyone loves a good potato salad, and this Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds certainly falls into the ‘Ann’s Favorites’ category! First of all it’s made with a delicious caraway infused Dijon mustard vinaigrette, that gets sucked up into the warm spuds as they’re tossed together with it. Secondly, there’s the contrast of the crisp crunchy celery and the sharp sweet bite of scallions with the soft, warm mustardy potatoes. So yummy!
Allrecipes.com
Crêpes Suzette
To make the crêpes, combine milk, water, eggs, sugar, and salt in a blender; blend on medium speed until smooth, about 10 seconds. Add flour and blend until smooth, about 5 more seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of the melted butter and orange zest; pulse until incorporated, about 3 (1-second) pulses. Cover blender and place in refrigerator; let rest for 20 minutes.
Trader Joe's 7 best baked goods to add to your cart right now
One of the great joys of shopping at Trader Joe's is taking in all of the bakery items. Whether you're on the hunt for bagels for breakfast or the sweet stuff, it seems as though there's always something new for shoppers to discover. Unlike Costco, which has a dedicated bakery...
fitfoodiefinds.com
Sweet Potato Ground Beef Empanadas
These sweet potato ground beef empanadas are made with a simple homemade dough and a delicious spiced sweet potato and ground beef filling. Don’t forget to dip your empanadas in the irresistible green sauce. Super Easy Ground Beef Empanadas. These ground beef empanadas are pretty easy to make! And...
3 Super-Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip On Over 40 For Glowing Skin
Achieving glowing, youthful skin is about more than applying the right products to your face. While nailing your anti-aging skincare routine is definitely important, it’s also crucial to consider what you’re putting into your body, as your diet plays a major role in the health of your skin. This includes not only what you eat, but also what you drink. Of course, you probably already know that ample hydration is essential—but have you considered that you can hydrate with more than just plain old water? In fact, there are a few nutrient-rich beverages that may be able to take your skin to the next level if you sip on them regularly.
The Daily South
What Can I Substitute for Eggs?
So you've run out of eggs. There's no time to go to the grocery store. Now what?. Or maybe you need to make a dessert for someone with an egg allergy, or a vegan baked good for a potluck. There are a lot of reasons why you might need a substitute for eggs while baking, but not all replacements are created equal.
TODAY.com
32 cream cheese recipes — some sweet, some savory, all dreamy
At the heart of any great dip, cake or casserole is, well, love, of course — but also, probably, a block of cream cheese. Smooth, whipped or flavored, cream cheese has the ability to bring a luscious quality to sweet desserts and a wonderful creaminess to a range of savory appetizers, sides and main dishes. Aside from spreading it onto your bagel, cream cheese is great for use in both cooking and baking (especially when recipes call for it to be brought to room temperature).
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE STRAWBERRY JELLO PIE
No-Bake Strawberry Jello Pie is an easy no-bake dessert made with only 5 ingredients. This refreshing strawberry dessert recipe couldn’t be any easier to make!. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. We...
How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce
There’s truly nothing like a night out at the Olive Garden. From big plates of creamy pasta to savory bowls of soup, crunchy green salads and, of course, those never-ending breadsticks, Olive Garden always succeeds at offering some of our comfort-food favorites. But when you’re nowhere near one of...
Giada De Laurentiis’ Mom’s Potato Salad ‘Is Nearly a Meal in Itself’
Here's a family favorite of Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis: her mother's kid-favorite standout Potato Salad.
thecountrycook.net
Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake
This Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake is homemade, tasty and makes the perfect summer cake. Serve at parties, gatherings or just for yourself!. This Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake is deliciously homemade from start to finish - from the cake, to the strawberry sauce to the frosting. Everything comes together so nicely and gives you the perfect blend of strawberry flavor that is not overwhelming but perfect. A fluffy cake with strawberries inside along with a frosting that contains them as well, you really cannot go wrong! If you are looking for that one cake recipe that will keep you coming back for more, then you need to make this Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake!
Comments / 0