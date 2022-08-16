ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 16

BRUCE WINKLER
2d ago

Ezekiel is on the stretcher this is the way to write Ezekiel out of the picture and have his older brother Elias get revenge for him.

Reply(2)
2
Related
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retiring?

No one can wrestle forever, and former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James recently got the wrestling world talking when she posted the following tweet saying that she feels she’s done with wrestling:. The tweet got quite the reaction from fans as they made it clear that they don’t...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star

The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
APPAREL
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Makes Reference To Current WWE Star On AEW Dynamite

On "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW World Champion CM Punk opened the show. He cut a fiery promo on AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, even inciting a fight between himself and Mox. He wouldn't stop at Moxley though, as Punk would go after long-time rival Eddie Kingston as well.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Jon Moxley
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches

WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
WWE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’

Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Combat
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
DALLAS, TX
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb

While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Recalls Vince McMahon Screaming At Her On WWE Headsets About Call He Didn't Like

Renee Paquette made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to call an entire episode of "WWE Raw" as part of the commentary team. The reception was positive enough that about a month later, Paquette etched her name into the history books again by being promoted to the role of WWE's first full-time female commentator, appearing each week beside Corey Graves and Michael Cole on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, this would only continue for about a year before Paquette shifted her focus to co-hosting "WWE Backstage" on Fox Sports alongside WWE alums like current AEW World Champion CM Punk.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Burglarized In Oakland, Security Footage Released

Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California. In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.
OAKLAND, CA
Outsider.com

Disturbing Photos From Motley Crue Concert Show Fan After Horrific Fall From Upper Level

In 2021, rapper Travis Scott performed at the Astroworld festival with over 50,000 people in attendance. While on stage, the crowd erupted into chaos as people trampled over each other and others rushed the stage to get closer to the rapper. Dealing with the aftermath, around 300 people sustained injuries at the festival with 10 people dying. Since then, bands and artists have paid more attention to the crowd, even stopping shows to help get fans medical attention. On Tuesday night, the hard rock band Mötley Crüe entertained fans at the Lucas Oil Stadium when a fan accidentally fell from an upper level, landing on the seats underneath.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going

During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy