Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Reportedly Has Backstage Heat With Top AEW Star
Last week AEW World Champion CM Punk officially made his return when he confronted Jon Moxley on Dynamite, and this week CM Punk kicked off the show. Punk cut a fiery promo where he called out former AEW World Champion Adam Page then said it was “coward s**t” when Page didn’t answer the call.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
411mania.com
Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
Kenny Omega made his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, an update was given on Omega and Lee, particularly after a nasty dive in the middle of the match. Omega was placed on the barricade and Lee dived out onto him, knocking them both over and to the floor.
wrestlingrumors.net
Family Reunion: WWE Star Written Off Television With Amazing Cameos
So long for now. There are a lot of different ways to write a wrestler off of television and some of them are a lot more common than others. One of the easiest methods is to have a wrestler suffer some kind of a storyline injury and have them disappear from television as they recover. That is what WWE has done again, but they did have one more thing to do on the way out.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brandi Rhodes Working A Match At The WWE Performance Center
Brandi Rhodes hasn't wrestled since the January 31 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where she defeated KiLynn King. Since that day, a lot has changed. In February, Brandi and her husband Cody Rhodes left AEW. Cody walked away from his role as an Executive Vice President in the company. Brandi held the position of Chief Brand Officer.
wrestlingrumors.net
It Adds Up: New Report Confirms Theory About Vince McMahon Payments
That seals it. WWE has been shaken up in a huge way with the retirement of Vince McMahon, who had led the company for the better part of forty years. The change came as a result of a variety of payments McMahon made to various people using company funds, which led to an internal investigation. Now we know that a theory about some of these payments was accurate.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s A What? WWE Has Surprising Internal Take On Prominent Star
That’s one way to look at them. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and most of them are presented as either good or bad. On occasion you will see one of them change from one side to another, often after being away for some time. That seemed to be what is happening with a recent WWE return, but apparently the company sees things a little bit differently.
stillrealtous.com
Update On CM Punk’s Injury Following AEW Return
CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing back in May, but unfortunately he had to announce a few days later that he was taking time off due to injury. In Punk’s absence Jon Moxley was crowned interim AEW World Champion, and Punk made his surprise return to AEW last week when he confronted Moxley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Wants To Return To The Company
You never know when AEW might announce a new signing as the company is constantly adding to the roster. However, in recent months AEW has been letting contracts expire for certain talents and Jack Evans happened to be one of the names that the company parted ways with earlier this year.
wrestlingrumors.net
Separate Ways: Two Teams Split In Violent Twists On AEW Dynamite
That’s it, twice. There are a lot of groups and teams in AEW and they can go in a lot of different directions. Any of those organizations can do quite a few things and that means you never know what you might be seeing. Some of those things can be very possible, but there are other times where the teams have reached the end of the line. Two of them did so this week.
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Styles Addresses Whether He'd Consider Jumping Ship To AEW
While most people debate whether professional wrestling is a sport or entertainment, AJ Styles has made it clear he's always viewed and treated it as a business that it is. But while some have claimed that AEW pays wrestlers more than WWE does, it appears that the Phenomenal One has no interest in working for WWE's biggest competitor. "I want to be with WWE and as much as I'd like to be with my friends [who are in AEW], this is what I know, this what I know is expected of me, I understand what they need here in WWE, and I want to be a part of it," AJ Styles said during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, while explaining that he exercised a contract option to extend his current deal and will be staying in WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
Crossover Sequel: AEW Stars To Be Part Of Major International Event
Call it a return. Earlier this year, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling presented Forbidden Door, an event that saw wrestlers from both companies coming together for the first time ever. The concept was certainly different and the show was mostly well received, with AEW President Tony Khan saying he was hoping to run another event next year. It turns out that something similar will happen, but it won’t quite be the same.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
Not Another One: AEW Star Likely Injured During Dynamite Main Event
Ouch. There is always a chance of an injury at any time in a wrestling match. No matter how much training or planning a wrestler can have, there is a possibility that someone could get hurt. It can happen in the blink of an eye on a move that they have done a hundred times, but the possibility is there. Unfortunately it seems to have happened again this week on television.
wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: WWE Announces Weekly Series Ending, Major Expansion Coming
There’s the expansion. WWE has all kinds of things going on around the world and it can take quite the amount of effort to keep track of them all. This includes multiple different television brands, including an international wing with NXT UK. That show has always been a bit of an outlier, but now things are going to get even bigger, as the show is going to expand.
Bryan Danielson Gets Revenge, Jungle Boy Unleashes On Christian Cage, Storm Wins Again | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. - The show fittingly opened with a clash between The American Dragon and The Dragon Slayer. On the night when AEW Dynamite was presented by the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff, "House of the Dragon", the two foes clashed in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match that turned into an instant classic. By the end, both men were bleeding, and Danielson made Garcia pass out.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Big Switch: WWE Announces Significant Step In Vince McMahon Investigation
That’s a big step. The most important wrestling story of the year so far and one of the biggest in wrestling history has been that of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. That is the kind of change that is going to cause issues for the company for a very long time to come and follows an internal investigation by WWE. Now the company has reached a new point in its investigation.
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Reportedly Unhappy In AEW, May Have Almost Decided To Not Show At Up Dynamite
It’s been almost a year since CM Punk made his big return to professional wrestling when he debuted with AEW, and he is currently the AEW World Champion. This week CM Punk kicked off Dynamite and called up Adam Page, then said it was “coward s**t” when Page didn’t show up. It’s been reported that the Adam Page call out was not planned and AEW officials didn’t know it was going to happen.
CM Punk Cooks Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega Back, WWE Is Wrestling | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Drew McIntyre is a wrestler, in a wrestling ring, wanting to wrestle.
PWMania
Dynamite Expected to Be One of AEW’s Best Shows Ever With Big Return
AEW follows up last week’s Dynamite: Quake by the Lake episode, which featured Jon Moxley defending the Interim World Heavyweight Title against Chris Jericho and the return of World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, with another action-packed show tonight. AEW President Tony Khan promoted the event on Twitter, saying he...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Featuring Danhausen (Full Episode Video)
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which this week emanates from Charleston, West Virginia. On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS is Andrade El Idolo & Rush &...
Comments / 0