Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
It may not be the kind of treehouse you remember building as a kid, but the whole concept is the same, except this time, it's pure luxury. Michigan is now home to its first luxury treehouse resort with the opening of Tree Vistas in Ionia. Booking is now available for guests to vacation 13 feet above the ground in a luxury treehouse. Considered by the owners to be the first of its kind, the new resort is the perfect place to relax and channel your inner child.
Recently, I was on the official website for the city of Ypsilanti and noticed a badge that indicated they were a Bee City. Naturally, this piqued my interest as I had never heard of a Bee City before. So, what exactly is a Bee City and what does that mean for the city of Ypsilanti?
It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
Many of us have fantasies of finding buried treasure or historical artifacts...for a farmer in Chelsea, it really happened. This historical artifact was an animal...a now-extinct woolly mammoth, a relative of the elephant, that was found in the soybean field of farmer James Bristle. According to Mlive, on Monday, September 28, 2015, James and a friend were out in the field digging in an attempt to create a lift station for a gas line. They hit something that they thought was some kind of warped, bent fence post...but it turned out to be a giant rib.
A recently announced building renovation in downtown Battle Creek is promising to bring more dining/retail and housing options to the area. As reported by the Battle Creek Enquirer, a redevelopment project set to the tune of $5.9 million will be tackling the vacant building at 17 W. Michigan Ave., otherwise known as the former Hamblin Opera House.
Malcolm X may be one of the biggest names in the civil rights conversation and not just here in America but all over the world. He left his mark on the world, empowering the oppressed to rise against the pressure and fight for what is right. Everyone didn't always agree with Malcolm's ideas, plans, or thoughts but he just wanted equality no matter what it took or the consequences he might face. I wouldn't know for sure but I would bet that his dad was proud of him.
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
This was unexpected! Nashville, Michigan based ice cream company MOO-ville Creamery announced some exciting news on social media when they shared that one of their products was recently featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!. In a recent Facebook post the creamery said,. We have been holding out the...
Dogs not only participate in war, but they, like their human compatriots, sometimes pay the ultimate sacrifice. The Memorial Is Located At A Pet Cemetery In Oakland County. The Michigan War Dog Memorial is located along 11 Mile Road northwest of Detroit in South Lyon. It was established to honor the Military Working Dog, the dogs who have been trained to work along side soldiers in war zones, sniffing out bombs, mines, or even the enemy.
Listen, I'm a bit of a pacifist, even when it comes to animals and bugs. Yeah, I'll smack a mosquito, fly, or spider if they're up in my space. But for the most part, I'll let them be if they're just doing their thing. That being said, if something isn't...
Battle Creek will be lit up with pumpkins again this year as the second Battle Creek Pumpkinfest will be thrown right before Halloween. Saturday, October 29th will be the return of the festival, as the hosts recently announced:. IT'S OFFICIAL! The Battle Creek Pumpkinfest will be back for its second...
Battle Creek knows how to bang their heads. Since 2017, the town has been home to Michigan Metal Fest, bringing some of the biggest names in Metal music to an otherwise pretty quiet town (in comparison at least). Sadly, though, 2020 took away the 4th annual event, and additional issues in 2021 forced the festival to take another year off.
I was recently catching up with a friend of mine who grew up in the Howell area. We were talking about upcoming summer plans when she mentioned the Howell Melon Festival. Having grown up in southwest Michigan, I'm not too familiar with the Howell area and I've definitely never heard of the Melon Festival.
If you think back, can you remember your first concert? For some of us, it may have been something from our teenage or young adult years, but if you're lucky, you may have a parent who takes you to see one of your heroes on stage. And that's exactly what...
Shortly before 8 PM, Wednesday evening, a masked armed robber strolled into the BP Gas Station, in Tekonsha, wearing plaid pajama bottoms and demanding money. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the station, located in the 15000-block of M-60. Investigators say that the suspect brandished a black semi-automatic handgun as he commanded the clerk to give him the money.
