East Lansing, MI

103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek

Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Welcomes the State’s First Luxury Treehouse Resort in Ionia

It may not be the kind of treehouse you remember building as a kid, but the whole concept is the same, except this time, it's pure luxury. Michigan is now home to its first luxury treehouse resort with the opening of Tree Vistas in Ionia. Booking is now available for guests to vacation 13 feet above the ground in a luxury treehouse. Considered by the owners to be the first of its kind, the new resort is the perfect place to relax and channel your inner child.
IONIA, MI
103.3 WKFR

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Remember This? Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found Buried on Chelsea, Michigan Farm: 2015

Many of us have fantasies of finding buried treasure or historical artifacts...for a farmer in Chelsea, it really happened. This historical artifact was an animal...a now-extinct woolly mammoth, a relative of the elephant, that was found in the soybean field of farmer James Bristle. According to Mlive, on Monday, September 28, 2015, James and a friend were out in the field digging in an attempt to create a lift station for a gas line. They hit something that they thought was some kind of warped, bent fence post...but it turned out to be a giant rib.
CHELSEA, MI
103.3 WKFR

New $5+ Million Housing/Retail Project Coming to Battle Creek

A recently announced building renovation in downtown Battle Creek is promising to bring more dining/retail and housing options to the area. As reported by the Battle Creek Enquirer, a redevelopment project set to the tune of $5.9 million will be tackling the vacant building at 17 W. Michigan Ave., otherwise known as the former Hamblin Opera House.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Malcolm X’s Father Died In A Lansing Intersection

Malcolm X may be one of the biggest names in the civil rights conversation and not just here in America but all over the world. He left his mark on the world, empowering the oppressed to rise against the pressure and fight for what is right. Everyone didn't always agree with Malcolm's ideas, plans, or thoughts but he just wanted equality no matter what it took or the consequences he might face. I wouldn't know for sure but I would bet that his dad was proud of him.
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Today I Learned: There’s A War Dog Memorial In Michigan

Dogs not only participate in war, but they, like their human compatriots, sometimes pay the ultimate sacrifice. The Memorial Is Located At A Pet Cemetery In Oakland County. The Michigan War Dog Memorial is located along 11 Mile Road northwest of Detroit in South Lyon. It was established to honor the Military Working Dog, the dogs who have been trained to work along side soldiers in war zones, sniffing out bombs, mines, or even the enemy.
SOUTH LYON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Pumpkinfest Returns To Battle Creek In 2022

Battle Creek will be lit up with pumpkins again this year as the second Battle Creek Pumpkinfest will be thrown right before Halloween. Saturday, October 29th will be the return of the festival, as the hosts recently announced:. IT'S OFFICIAL! The Battle Creek Pumpkinfest will be back for its second...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why is Howell, MI So Obsessed With Melon Ice Cream?

I was recently catching up with a friend of mine who grew up in the Howell area. We were talking about upcoming summer plans when she mentioned the Howell Melon Festival. Having grown up in southwest Michigan, I'm not too familiar with the Howell area and I've definitely never heard of the Melon Festival.
HOWELL, MI
103.3 WKFR

Suspect Sought in Tekonsha Armed Robbery

Shortly before 8 PM, Wednesday evening, a masked armed robber strolled into the BP Gas Station, in Tekonsha, wearing plaid pajama bottoms and demanding money. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the station, located in the 15000-block of M-60. Investigators say that the suspect brandished a black semi-automatic handgun as he commanded the clerk to give him the money.
TEKONSHA, MI
Kalamazoo, MI

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

