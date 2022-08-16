Read full article on original website
It keeps Going: WWE Releases More Wrestlers, Total Now At Twenty Today
They’re not done. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE this year and that was the case again this week. The big story this week was the announcement that NXT UK would be replaced with NXT Europe starting next year. As a result, several NXT UK names have been let go from the company. It turns out that there are even more names gone than previously known.
It Adds Up: New Report Confirms Theory About Vince McMahon Payments
That seals it. WWE has been shaken up in a huge way with the retirement of Vince McMahon, who had led the company for the better part of forty years. The change came as a result of a variety of payments McMahon made to various people using company funds, which led to an internal investigation. Now we know that a theory about some of these payments was accurate.
Not So Fast? Jim Ross Reveals Important Detail About CM Punk’s Return
He’s on the way. Any wrestler can be injured at any time in the ring and sometimes it can be a complete fluke. It can be out of absolutely nowhere and those are often some of the worst injuries that you will see. That was the case with a top AEW star earlier in the year and now he is back after a long absence. However, things might not be as far along as they seem.
Put Your Money Down: WWE’s Smart New Strategy For Premium Live Events
They have a new plan. While there might be some problems in the company, WWE is still the biggest and most dominant wrestling promotion in the world. The company is what a lot of fans associate with the wrestling industry and that means the company is going to be getting a lot of interest from around the world. Now we know a bit more about how WWE can benefit from their status.
Not Another One: AEW Star Likely Injured During Dynamite Main Event
Ouch. There is always a chance of an injury at any time in a wrestling match. No matter how much training or planning a wrestler can have, there is a possibility that someone could get hurt. It can happen in the blink of an eye on a move that they have done a hundred times, but the possibility is there. Unfortunately it seems to have happened again this week on television.
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
Uh Oh: CM Punk Dynamite Reportedly Unplanned, Possible Heat With Hangman Page
That got serious. Wrestling is built around the idea of storylines and it can be rather interesting to see just how these stories go. That is the kind of thing you see on almost every show and some of the stories can become rather excellent. Some of the best are often based in reality and that seems to be the case again with a story that we are seeing play out on television.
Separate Ways: Two Teams Split In Violent Twists On AEW Dynamite
That’s it, twice. There are a lot of groups and teams in AEW and they can go in a lot of different directions. Any of those organizations can do quite a few things and that means you never know what you might be seeing. Some of those things can be very possible, but there are other times where the teams have reached the end of the line. Two of them did so this week.
Could Be Worse: Health Update On Kenny Omega And Dragon Lee After Dynamite
It’s not so bad. Wrestlers have a lot of things to do at the same time when they are in a match. While they have to make sure that things stay safe, they also have to make the fans believe that they are in trouble or even pain. On occasion, this can be done so well that a lot of fans are fooled and that seemed to be the case this week. Thankfully there is some positive news.
WATCH: Kenny Omega’s Strange Promo After AEW Dynamite
They weren’t done yet. AEW has done well in its still fairly short lifespan and a lot of that is built around its television shows. The company offers two television shows a week, with Dynamite and Rampage, which are taped on the same night. That is quite a bit of wrestling to have in one night, not even counting the Dark: Elevation taping. This week though, there was something extra for the live fans.
One More Time: WWE Announces Huge Crossover Event For Next Month
That’s how it ends. There are a lot of weekly WWE shows, including some that you might not pay attention to most of the time. While Monday Night Raw and SmackDown get the focus, there is some high quality wrestling to be found elsewhere on the WWE schedule. One of those shows is going to be coming to an end though, and now we know how it is going to take its leave.
REVIEW: SmackDown – August 17, 2007: The Debut (Talk) Show
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
The Big Switch: WWE Announces Significant Step In Vince McMahon Investigation
That’s a big step. The most important wrestling story of the year so far and one of the biggest in wrestling history has been that of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. That is the kind of change that is going to cause issues for the company for a very long time to come and follows an internal investigation by WWE. Now the company has reached a new point in its investigation.
They’re New: WWE Announces Massive New Performance Center Class
Meet the new ones! WWE is a huge wrestling company and that means they need to keep things moving in order to prepare for the future. That includes bringing in new talent to freshen up the roster, which is a lot easier said than done at times. This is often accomplished by signing new wrestlers from outside the industry, which seems to be what they have done again.
