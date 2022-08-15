TEXAS, USA — Unless you've been living under a cave, you would know that we've had such an unusually hot summer in Central Texas. Not only that, but we've also hit the mark for the top five triple-digit days recorded at Camp Mabry, with 65 of those days so far this summer. In fact, with Wednesday's forecast high of 104, we are likely to tie 1923 for the fourth-most triple-digit days on record.

