Texas law enforcement agencies can now apply for ALERRT travel assistance
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement agencies in Texas can now apply for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance, according to a Wednesday press release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office. Agencies can also apply for the state's Bullet-Resistance Shield Grant Program for the fiscal year 2023. In...
Bright 15-year-old looking for forever family to help her through high school and college
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Growing up in the Texas foster care system, 15-year-old Misty has learned how to fend for herself. She entered into the system when she was nine years old. "Whenever I actually got taken away and my parents' rights were terminated, it was scary for me....
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
Child in Nebraska dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba
WASHINGTON — A Nebraska child died this week from a suspected case of an "extremely rare" infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba, health officials have announced. The child, whose age and name has not been released, likely became infected by the naegleria fowleri amoeba while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River in eastern Nebraska, the Douglas County Health Department said in a news release.
Texas Water Utilities, Make-A-Wish surprise Pflugerville teen
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Texas Water Utilities and Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas teamed up to celebrate a 15-year-old leukemia survivor from Pflugerville. David Lopez just got back from Walt Disney World – a trip that was sponsored by Texas Water Utilities. But the wish-granting didn't stop with his...
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got $9.2M to cut power last month for grid stability
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got millions of dollars to cut power last month. Riot Blockchain Inc. mines and hosts bitcoins. In July, the state power grid manager gave Riot $9.5 million in power credits to cut back on production during peak electricity demand. "As energy...
Timeline: Widespread storms for Central Texas Thursday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — Today's the day! A cold front is currently located just north of the KVUE area, but it will slide south into Central Texas this afternoon, sparking widespread showers and storms. Before we get into the timeline, we want you to know that there's a low-end severe...
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
Texas power grid operator ERCOT names new CEO
AUSTIN, Texas — Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday. Vegas becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive in 16 months, since...
Camp Mabry now among top five triple-digit summers of all time
TEXAS, USA — Unless you've been living under a cave, you would know that we've had such an unusually hot summer in Central Texas. Not only that, but we've also hit the mark for the top five triple-digit days recorded at Camp Mabry, with 65 of those days so far this summer. In fact, with Wednesday's forecast high of 104, we are likely to tie 1923 for the fourth-most triple-digit days on record.
'Multiple fatalities' reported after 2 planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of...
