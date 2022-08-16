Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'Yellowstone' Fans, Brace Yourselves for This Season 5 News
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Yellowstone's long-awaited season 4 brought in huge ratings, with the finale garnering 15 million viewers. The beloved show's devoted fans can't get enough of the Dutton family drama. The show has also inspired a whopping three spinoffs, 1883, the upcoming 6666, and 1923, which premieres in December. But we can't get enough of the original series, which leads us to wonder if the show is coming back for a fifth season. Here's what we know!
AOL Corp
Awkward moment as 'AGT' magician flubs trick on live TV: 'Oh. We'll get back to you…'
There’s a revamped elimination format on America’s Got Talent this season, which advances only the week’s top two public vote-getters to the finale — with no Instant Save or any input from the judging panel. As a result, each live hour-long results show feels more like five hours long, with put-upon host Terry Crews valiantly struggling to come up with new ways to stall and build suspense as he slowly whittles down each week’s contestants from 11 to five to three to two.
Comments / 0