A Starkville man was sentenced on Friday to 78 months in prison for more than $6,000,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. According to court documents, Christopher Paul Lick, 46, of Starkville devised a scheme to defraud, and to obtain PPP funds, by filing false and fraudulent loan applications with banks providing loans as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Lick admitted to overstating the number of employees and payroll expenses of his purported businesses to receive PPP funds. Rather than use the PPP funds for his businesses, Lick admitted to purchasing a home valued at more than $1 million and to using the PPP funds for personal investments in the stock market. After hearing statements from Lick, his attorney and the prosecutor at a sentencing hearing on Friday, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson sentenced Lick to prison for his crimes.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO