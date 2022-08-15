Read full article on original website
Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
Car Carshes in Aberdeen Home leaving family grateful
A man is facing charges after police say he crashed his car into a home in Aberdeen. Police arrested Deondra Fields after an unusual incident early this morning. An Aberdeen woman got an alarming wake-up call early this morning. Officers were called to Matubba Street just after midnight for a possible home invasion.
Argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire. 50-year-old Charles Conn is charged with aggravated assault. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the incident happened August 10th in the seven thousand block of Highway 45 Alternate. Hawkins tells WCBI that a person standing...
Lee County tax collector resigning at end of month after 26 years
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Tax Collector Leroy Belk announced his retirement Monday morning, Aug. 15 during a supervisors meeting. He told supervisors he’s resigning at the end of the month for other potential job opportunities. Deputy Tax Collector Crystal Heatherly will serve as interim until the next...
Former Dollar General clerk indicted for armed robbery
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another man is indicted after several armed robberies in Lowndes County this past spring. 20-year-old Dorium Davis was indicted for armed robbery. Investigators say Davis was a clerk at the first Dollar General hold-up that happened this past March on Highway 182. Davis was...
Youth court judge says juvenile detention center is helping with Starkville’s violent crime, NAACP leader says it does more harm
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At Friday’s work session, Oktibbeha County Youth Court Judge Lydia Quarles called for the Starkville Board of Aldermen to renew the city’s agreement with the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center. The interlocal agreement with the center keeps two beds reserved for any juveniles...
Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
Starkville man sentenced for over $6 million in PPP fraud
A Starkville man was sentenced on Friday to 78 months in prison for more than $6,000,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. According to court documents, Christopher Paul Lick, 46, of Starkville devised a scheme to defraud, and to obtain PPP funds, by filing false and fraudulent loan applications with banks providing loans as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Lick admitted to overstating the number of employees and payroll expenses of his purported businesses to receive PPP funds. Rather than use the PPP funds for his businesses, Lick admitted to purchasing a home valued at more than $1 million and to using the PPP funds for personal investments in the stock market. After hearing statements from Lick, his attorney and the prosecutor at a sentencing hearing on Friday, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson sentenced Lick to prison for his crimes.
Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
Wing Stop franchise restaurants under investigation with the Dept. of Labor
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former chicken wing restaurant is in some hot sauce with the Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC owned several Wing Stop franchise restaurants, including the Starkville, Tupelo, and Oxford locations. The family of rapper Rick Ross owns Boss Wings, which is based in...
Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
BREAKING: Tupelo Police investigating shooting at a city park that left 2 injured
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 2 Teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park. Police were called to a report of a shooting at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road around 6:30 Monday evening. Officers found one juvenile with gunshot wounds and another juvenile who had been grazed,...
Lowndes County employees receiving one time incentive pay
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County employees will be getting a little boost to their bank accounts. At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors approved one time incentive pay for all county employees. Supervisors were able to use Revenue Loss Funds from American Rescue Plan Act money the county received.
Vehicle fire jetted black smoke into air in north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17 in north Tupelo. The incident happened on Interstate 22 near McCullough Boulevard. The driver was not injured, according to Tupelo police.
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old. Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.
