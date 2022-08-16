ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Liz Truss rejects Labour’s plan to freeze rocketing energy bills as ‘sticking plaster’

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IO9ry_0hJ4YvZ700

Liz Truss has rejected Labour ’s plan to freeze rocketing home energy bills , insisting her priority is still to cut taxes if she reaches No 10.

Interviewed at a distillery in Scotland ahead of leadership race hustings, the strong favourite branded Keir Starmer ’s proposal as putting “sticking plasters on this problem”.

The foreign secretary also hinted she would remove or water down the existing windfall tax on energy firms’ excess profits if she wins power – attacking “arbitrary taxes”.

Both Ms Truss and her rival, Rishi Sunak , are under pressure to explain how they will tackle the “national emergency” of soaring annual bills expected to hit £,600 in just two months’ time.

But, asked if she is “failing to grasp the scale of the problem”, Ms Truss argued: “We’re still in the leadership contest at the moment.

“Now, my priority is reducing taxes so people can keep more of their own money at the same time as making sure we boost energy supply. It is wrong to just keep sticking plasters on this problem.”

Ms Truss said the solution is for the government to be “unleashing more energy, for example, from the North Sea”, adding: “We need to solve this problem for the long term.”

And, asked if she still backs the government’s existing windfall tax, she replied: “I’m not in favour of windfall taxes because, fundamentally, what they do is put off investors into our country.

“If we have arbitrary taxes, that puts off investment and it stops growth in the long term.”

Ms Truss also vowed to continue to deploy the Royal Navy continues to prevent refugees and migrants crossing the Channel, as its year-long commitment comes to an end.

“It is an absolute priority to make sure we deal with the issue of small boats and the appalling trade by people traffickers,” she told reporters.

“And I will use every tool at my disposal if I am selected as prime minister to make that happen.” Asked if that would include the Royal Navy, she replied: “Absolutely.”

The leadership candidates have been widely criticised for vague and inadequate proposals to curb energy bills, in a contest dominated by “fantasy” tax cuts and hardline policies towards asylum seekers.

Ms Truss has criticised extra universal help as “handouts” while proposing to suspend the green levies on bills, saving the average household only about £150 a year.

Mr Sunak performed a U-turn when he promised to remove VAT on energy bills, but that would also only offer cut bills by about £150.

The former chancellor originally said there would be no time to pull any other “levers” before October, but has since hinted at further help along the lines of that unveiled in the spring.

A spokesperson for Mr Sunak’s campaign criticised his rival’s cost of living plan as “as clear as mud”, saying: “It’s not good enough to say wait until late September.

“Families need certainty now – bills are going to go up and wages have taken a hammer blow from rising inflation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson job in her Cabinet

Liz Truss has been urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson a ministerial job in her Cabinet – and to keep a sleaze investigation into his conduct open.The foreign secretary, who is the frontrunner for next prime minister, has hinted she would like to stop the privileges committee probe into whether Mr Johnson misled parliament. She raised eyebrows on Tuesday evening after saying she she would in principle vote to cancel the investigation.And she and Rishi Sunak are yet to say whether they keep Mr Johnson in front line politics, or give him a peerage or knighthood.In a letter to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: Bringing down Boris Johnson was ‘triumph’ for Remainers, says Rees-Mogg

Boris Johnson’s political demise can be traced back to his key role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.The Brexit opportunities minister, a Johnson loyalist who has backed Liz Truss for the Tory leadership, suggested Remainers seeking revenge had helped to bring him down.“I think part of the reason has to be Brexit,” he told GB News on Mr Johnson’s downfall. “There’s a lot of people who resent the fact we left the European Union. And therefore to bring down the standard-bearer of Brexit was a triumph for them.”He added: “And you had people like Lord Heseltine...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘People will be going hungry’: Gordon Brown calls for urgent action on cost of living crisis

Gordon Brown has urged Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to “take action” to prevent people going hungry later this year amid the cost of living crisis.The former Labour prime minister said that Boris Johnson and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi should agree a package with the candidates.Mr Brown warned that people would go hungry in October if the government left its intervention to November or December.“People are going to go without food and they’re going to go hungry and cold in October if we don’t take action now,” Mr Brown said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Oliver Dowden says Liz Truss' plans are 'not fit to deal with' scale of cost of living crisisClimate change: US senate passes largest investment yet to combat the climate crisisFootage shows Russian tank explode after targeted strike in Kharkiv
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’

Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson only PM I’ve worked with who has disgraced the office – Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has been the only Prime Minister she has worked with who was “a disgrace to the office”.Speaking at a panel event at the Edinburgh Fringe on Saturday afternoon, hosted by broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika, Ms Sturgeon called the Prime Minister a “disgrace”.Ms Sturgeon said the idea that parties were taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic “blew her mind.”“The idea that this could have happened while the rest of country was going through the horrors of it really blows my mind,” she told audience members.“Parties themselves are bad enough, but it was the lying, frankly, and the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Plasters#Labour
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Nostalgia for Boris Johnson as Tories lose enthusiasm for Liz Truss

As Conservative party members filed into the latest leadership hustings at a baking hot Cheltenham racecourse, very few among this important electorate seemed enthused by the two-way race. Neither of the runners – foreign secretary Liz Truss nor ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak – excited much Tory passion, nor seemed the subject...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Unprecedented numbers’ of pensioners may die without energy bill help – charity

“Unprecedented numbers” of pensioners may die in their homes this winter without government help to pay spiralling energy bills, a charity has warned the Tory leadership contenders.Age UK has written to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, urging them to commit publicly to emergency support for older people and those on low incomes to keep their homes heated.The charity is also calling on the candidates to back restoring the pensions triple lock to support retirees struggling with the cost-of-living crisis if they become prime minister.Our sincere belief is that we could see unprecedented numbers of older people dying of cold in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Zahawi condemns Labour’s energy plan for rewarding ‘wealthier people like me’

Nadhim Zahawi has denounced Labour’s plan to freeze fuel bills as it would reward “people like me who are at the wealthier end of the spectrum”.The Chancellor defended the Government’s support for under-pressure households as new figures showed they suffered a worse-than-expected hit in July as food prices pushed inflation to a 40-year high.Mr Zahawi disputed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s argument that scrapping planned increases in the energy price cap would keep down inflation and interest on government debt payments.You’re rewarding people like me who are the wealthier end of the spectrum and people who might have very high...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Anger as man is appointed as Scotland’s first ‘period dignity officer’

The decision to appoint a man as Scotland’s first “period dignity officer” has been met with a major backlash.Critics say the job, which involves promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges across the Tay region, should have gone to a woman.Jason Grant, from Dundee, will also discuss issues around the menopause as part of his role.The announcement comes as Scotland becomes the first country in the world to introduce a law to widen access, free of charge, to sanitary products.Mr Grant’s appointment, as Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer, the first role of its kind, has sparked an...
U.K.
The Independent

Watch Scottish man’s blunt response to question on Liz Truss

A Scottish man had a rather blunt reaction when the topic of Liz Truss came up in an interview on Good Morning Britain.An ITV journalist visited Paisley, where Liz Truss went to school, ahead of a hustings event in Perth on Tuesday, 16 August.When the journalist approached one man for a comment on the Tory leadership candidate, he had a pretty frank answer.“She went to that school there...Don’t vote for her,” he said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss’s economic plan could put vulnerable at risk of ‘destitution’, Rishi Sunak warnsBrandon Lewis says Truss will call emergency budget ‘as soon as possible’ if elected'We need to do things differently': Truss outlines plan to beat Labour and Lib Dems
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: Like our soaring energy bills, Liz Truss breaks the scale of absurdity

In two and a half weeks’ time, this country is going to go through a ritual that has become far too familiar. A new prime minister is going to take the short drive back from Buckingham Palace and stand outside 10 Downing Street, and say the words, “Her Majesty the Queen has asked me to form a government.”And that person is going to be Liz Truss. The closer it gets to the time at which this will happen, the less real it becomes. It is an outcome so impossibly unreal that it will be hard to comprehend it, even...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move

The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Water company bosses got 20% pay rise amid sewage ‘scandal’, say Lib Dems

The average water company boss’s total pay rose by 20% over the last year as a “national scandal” of leaks and sewage being pumped into the sea continues, research has suggested.Analysis by the Liberal Democrats found the 22 water company executives across Great Britain were paid £24.8 million, including £14.7 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives in 2021/2022.Pollution warnings were put in place on 40 beaches across England and Wales this week, mostly on the south coast, after flash flooding overwhelmed sewage systems.Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, is putting a hosepipe ban in place on August 24, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Liz Truss and British workers: the mask slips

In a televised Conservative leadership debate last month, Liz Truss was questioned about a passage in a book that she co-authored with other neo-Thatcherite luminaries in her party. British workers, it asserted, are among the “worst idlers in the world”. Not her words, parried Ms Truss, correctly judging that this kind of slander might not be helpful in fostering good relations between a potential prime minister and the country she wishes to lead. “Dominic Raab wrote that chapter.”
ECONOMY
The Independent

Covid booster rollout of dual-strain jab to start on 5 September

The rollout of the UK’s dual-strain Covid vaccine is set to start on 5 September, the NHS has announced, as it prepares to give boosters to millions of Britons ahead of winter.Some 26 million people are to be offered a Covid jab as part of the autumn booster programme, including all over-50s and those with compromised immune systems.Care-home residents and people who are housebound will be vaccinated first during the week of 5 September, before the rollout is widened the following week to the over-75s and those susceptible to serious illness.Moderna’s dual-strain vaccine, which offers protection against the original Covid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy