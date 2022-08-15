Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
New Siesta Key home offered at nearly $17 million
A prospective home buyer who acts quickly has the opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key. Seaward Development is offering the home at 4136 Higel Ave. Following 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is now under construction. The 7,460-square-foot estate will occupy...
Tampa Bay News Wire
New Businesses Coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow in Manatee County – Palmetto, FL
Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, Florida is excited to announce that The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow is now fully leased! “With so much growth happening in the Manatee area, we are thrilled with all the new businesses coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow” says, Richard Trzcinski, President of Primerica Developments, Inc. The Shoppes are located at the “Gateway to Manatee County” immediately West of I-75 Exit 229 at the lighted intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 49th Avenue East.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch's newest Publix opens on State Road 64
Lakewood Ranch's Edelweis Walker wasn't just shopping when the new Publix held its opening day on State Road 64 in Lakewood Ranch on Thursday. "They're a great company," Walker said. "Most people just go to shop (today). I went to observe it all. I loved it." Publix employees cheers as...
gulfshorebusiness.com
DiVosta begins construction of resort center at BeachWalk by Manasota Key
DiVosta began construction of BeachWalk by Manasota Key Resort Center, the lakefront amenity center and social gathering hub that will offer a full complement of sports courts, a Capri Club fitness center, tropical resort pool, waterfront restaurant and poolside bar. BeachWalk in Englewood is planned for 1,500 homes. The lake view Waterline restaurant and adjoining outdoor High Tide Bar & Grill will provide casual dining and happy hour cocktails. The separate 11,500-square-foot Capri Club will be the destination for wellness and community with a fitness center. The Resort Center’s sports complex offers 10 pickleball courts, six bocce ball courts and five tennis courts with adjacent parking and shade structures.
Longboat Observer
Harbor Acres property sells for $12 million
A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Henry Philip Frieder, of Fort Lauderdale, sold his home at 1500 Hillview Drive to SRQ Home Holdings LLC for $12 million. Built in 1949, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 1991.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the Suncoast - How Fig Newtons developed Anna Maria Island
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Newtons, originally Fig Newtons, were invented in 1891. That invention was a defining moment for one of our most popular beach destinations. This tasty treat gave us the million-dollar beach views we have today on Anna Maria Island. Do you have an idea for Discovering the...
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New 'Car Condo' Business Breaks Ground in Lakewood Ranch
Sometimes four-car garages just don’t cut it. Especially for families like John Graybeal's. He wasn’t sure how many cars his wife owned, but she quickly piped up when he asked her which was her most prized: a 1928 Ford A that "runs like a Swiss watch." The car-racing...
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $3 million
A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Sandra Humenik, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13207 Palmers Creek Terrace to Amir and Mietra Harandi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2013.
'The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular' returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2022 festivities. "The world’s largest Christmas light spectacular" is set to return this holiday season and get Floridians in the holiday spirit with its grand opening on Nov. 25. This winter, Enchant...
13 Charged In Sarasota Retail Theft Operation
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota. For three days in early August, members of the agency’s Tactical Unit focused on interrupting retail theft and identifying criminal activity in the university town center area.
amisun.com
Renovations, teardowns rampant on Island
I challenge you to take a ride around Anna Maria Island and find a street where there are no properties either being currently or recently renovated or torn down. I can’t guarantee you won’t find any and I won’t take that bet, but all of us who either live on the Island or visit it often know what I’m talking about.
amisun.com
Palma Sola Causeway sign rules to be enforced
BRADENTON – Anyone who’s traveled the Palma Sola Scenic Highway has seen the roadside businesses popping up along Manatee Avenue – kayak, paddleboard, horseback riding and now, Jet Ski rentals. While the Palma Sola Scenic Highway Corridor Management Entity (CME) can’t stop the businesses from being there,...
srqmagazine.com
In Local Late-Night Dining, Kojo is King
It’s no secret that Sarasota’s late-night dining choices have been traditionally … sparse. That’s started to change in recent years, and we owe Kojo, along with a few others, thanks for that. I love Kojo for many reasons: its friendly, knowledgeable staff; its wood-accented, calming interior;...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sunseeker Resort chooses property management system
When Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor opens in 2023, Maestro PMS will manage all needs of its guests from booking to check-out and beyond. The 785-room resort in Port Charlotte will occupy more than 22 waterfront acres adjacent to the Peace River. As the browser-based cloud and on-premises property-management system for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals and multi-property groups, Maestro will equip the luxury resort with operations modules to streamline front office, activities, spa, memberships and marina, as well as mobile modules to support online pre-registration, spa intake forms and the spa provider schedule.
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
Portion of U.S. 19 to Close This Weekend
U.S. 19 Northbound and Southbound to Close Between Ulmerton and Bryan Dairy
amisun.com
Events
Island Morning Book Club, Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 10:15 a.m. Sunshine Stitchers Knit and Crochet, Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 2 p.m. Thursdays in Paradise Stroll featuring local art, music and food, Bridge Street, Bradenton Beach, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Mahjong Club,...
marrymetampabay.com
Luxurious Outdoor Tented Sarasota Wedding | Powel Crosley Estate
Alyssa and Chris' luxurious waterfront Sarasota wedding featured romantic hues of soft peachy pinks and whites, tropical greenery, and a greenhouse-style tent adorned with climbing vines and Edison bulbs framing the night sky above. “I'd describe our wedding theme as a mix between classic and tropical. We chose it because...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manatee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Diagnostic Center Expands Services with new Mobile Positron Emission Tomography (PET)/ Computerized Tomography (CT)
[Bradenton, Florida – August 16, 2022] Manatee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Diagnostic Center have recently expanded their services to include a specialized test called PET/CT imaging. PET/CT imaging allows our physicians to detect and treat cancer, and neurologic conditions (such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease) early. The PET...
