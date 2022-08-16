Read full article on original website
Dozens of tips reported by sheriff in wake of educator's arrest for CSC
The Genesee County Sheriff says they have gotten almost 100 tips in the first 36 hours since they announced charges against Eugene Pratt, a former educator who is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Former Burton cop pays back over $3,000 to city as part of plea
FLINT, MI – A former K-9 officer with the Burton Police Department paid more than $3,000 in restitution to the city after previously pleading guilty to embezzling during his time as an officer. Wayne Anthony Newman, 37, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement as an agent...
Video shows suspected predatory behavior from former school admin charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Three years prior to being arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, video at a Burton Goodwill store captured Eugene Steven Pratt acting suspiciously. The video, part of which was shown during a Friday, Aug. 19, news conference at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, shows Pratt staring at a young male shopper before following him to a changing room.
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
Police: Medical emergency led to serious crash on M-25 in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe an Essexville woman suffered a medical emergency just before crashing into a row of trees along M-25 in Tuscola County. The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on M-25 near Bradleyville Road in the Unionville area. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says...
Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash
PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
“The Base” Leader Re-Sentenced in Washtenaw County
The leader of a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government has been re-sentenced by a Washtenaw County judge. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Judge Patrick Conlin sentenced Justen Watkins of Bad Axe to 56 months to 20 years. He pleaded guilty to gang membership felonies in connection to a December 2019 incident in Dexter, in which Watkins and his co-defendant, Alfred Gorman, used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other members of The Base, targeting the home. In May, Watkins was sentenced to at least 32 months for conspiring to train for a civil disorder in Tuscola County Circuit Court. That case resulted from joint investigations by Michigan State Police at the Caro Post and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Additional victims likely in case of former school administrator charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a former principal, coach, and teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct preyed on the most vulnerable young people and are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to come forward. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news conference Wednesday, Aug....
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
Suspect Leads Officers On High Speed Chase Through Genesee County
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail. The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Let the Youth Speak Aims to Give Kids a Voice in Saginaw
Thursday’s Saginaw Police Department “Front Porch Roll Call” will have a specific focus on the youth of the city. With cooperation from Saginaw Police and Fire Departments as well as City Council and representatives of state and federal agencies, “Let the Youth Speak” aims to give young people in and around the city an opportunity to ask questions and voice opinions directly to public servants in a variety of fields. Saginaw Councilwoman Monique Lamar-Silvia, who organized the event, says that she wants to address a perceived lack of the Saginaw youth in the city’s decision-making.
Shiawassee County settles lawsuit between sheriff, former sergeant
CORUNNA, MI – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole by a former sheriff’s sergeant fired in October 2019. The county has paid Kathy McGuckin $150,000 through its insurance agency, settling a whistleblower lawsuit that was filed in November 2019 claiming she was fired after blowing the whistle on alleged improper use of the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN.
Yes, a Midwest Woman Really Did Get Whizzed on by a Squirrel
And you thought you were having a bad day. A new video is proof that a Midwest woman really did get whizzed on by a very impolite squirrel. Someone is gonna have a story to tell for years. This happened recently in Saginaw, Michigan. I'll let the lady tell her own story cause it's better than anything I could make up:
Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan
After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
Man shot and killed in Flint on Sunday morning
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An adult male was found dead after a shooting in Flint on Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Frazer Street. The Flint Police Department found an unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Investigators did not...
Woman charged in Flint double homicide rejects plea, likely to stand trial
FLINT, MI – A woman charged with tampering with evidence and other felonies in connection with the July 2018 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the Flint River on the city’s east side has rejected a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors and is likely to stand trial.
