Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
Marconews.com
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 19
Four years ago, when I began to plan for my retirement, I made a list of features for a new community that were of importance to me. After much research on the Internet and visiting many communities, I discovered the semi-tropical island paradise of Marco Island. I wanted warm weather...
Marconews.com
City’s anniversary will be celebrated next week
It was Aug. 27, 1997 when the people of Marco Island headed to the polls and voted to incorporate, and Marco Island officially became a city. City officials are planning a week of activities to mark the 25th anniversary. Scavenger hunt and beach day. It begins at 8 a.m., Aug....
WINKNEWS.com
Bayfront community loses entertainment permit
A small community by the water is losing its ability to have live music because the city of Naples said they violated their entertainment permit. Last year, the city said they had live entertainment on a Wednesday, they’re only allowed to have it Thursday through Sunday. The people WINK...
floridaweekly.com
Stock Announces new apartment community underway
Stock’s Luxury Apartment Living, a division of award-winning Stock Development, has announced the sitework for its newest luxury rental community, now underway. Corsa at Estero Crossing, which is located around a lake on the south side of Corkscrew Road just west of I-75 in Estero, is a pet-friendly community that will feature a total of 306 luxury apartments in six three-story buildings.
Florida Weekly
Pulte Homes townhome model to highlight maintenance-free lifestyle in Sonoma Oaks
Pulte Homes has broken ground on its model home in Sonoma Oaks, a new gated community of 114 luxury townhomes coming to north Naples in late 2022. The professionally decorated model will showcase the flexibility, livability and quality construction which have made Pulte Homes one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Planning begins for Bonita Springs banyan tree square
A makeover is planned for the entire square around the historic banyan tree landmark across from Riverside Park on Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs. Plans are being presented to City Council for beautification of the tree, estimated to be more than 100 years old and is the second oldest banyan tree in Southwest Florida after one at Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
coastalbreezenews.com
Patrick Wilkins Breaks Marco Real Estate Sales Record
Patrick Wilkins, a reputed name in the real estate industry, has been representing buyers and sellers in Marco Island and Naples, Florida since 1981. Patrick is a Broker Associate with RE/MAX Affinity Plus where he has been named as Top 1% of agents in the U.S. and Top 100 Agents in America.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more
The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate...
Marconews.com
Pioneers, paddling to the past: Naples' great outdoors offers adventure
It's you, starring in your own exciting reality series this fall:. Dress like the pioneers did before Amazon delivery!. Collier County museums and nature reserves are offering all three opportunities. If they don't make the Nielsen ratings on television, they'll still make you a lot smarter and perhaps a few dollars better off. And perhaps a few pounds lighter, if you paddle the four miles back and forth from the Key Mound tour offered by Koreshan State Park in Estero.
WINKNEWS.com
Bridge installation brings Margaritaville Beach Resort closer to completion
A pedestrian bridge for the upcoming Margaritaville Beach Resort was installed late Thursday night, bringing the much-anticipated attraction in Fort Myers Beach closer to completion, but mixed feelings remain about the resort. The Margaritaville Resort is expected to bring more people to Fort Myers Beach, which means more traffic. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
In this Gulfshore Business report, foodies listen up, a popular restaurant company is expanding its footprint in Southwest Florida. You may or may not know the name Darden, but chances are you’ve eaten at one of the company’s restaurants. A Longhorn Steakhouse, still under construction in Cape Coral,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Treeline corridor proposed residential community denied permission to advertise
A proposed residential development on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers was met with overwhelming opposition by hundreds of community members and some local government leaders. The developers, The Davis Group, asked Fort Myers City Council for permission Monday night to advertise the amendment...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers’ rental vacancy rate was highest in U.S. in Q2
Fort Myers posted a 21.2% rental vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022, leading all U.S. cities by a stark margin, according to a study from HelpAdvisor based on August’s U.S. Census Bureau Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey. With a 6.7% jump from 2021, Fort Myers’ rental vacancy is more than twice the rate in all but three other U.S. cities. Toledo, Ohio, was next with a 13.6% rental vacancy rate and Birmingham, Alabama, followed with 12%.
NBC 2
Fake farms in SWFL received thousands of dollars in PPP loans
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) — Among the millions of businesses that received PPP loans during the COVID-19 pandemic were small farms in Southwest Florida. The problem? Some of the farms don’t actually exist, the NBC2 Investigators have found. A wheat farm in Lehigh Acres received a loan of...
Marconews.com
‘Murder on the 513’ – At the YMCA of Collier County Summer Theater Camp
A standing ovation was received by 20 actors and actresses, ranging from grades 2-7, and 5 production crew members for their performance of “Murder on the 513,” a play written and directed by Gina Sisbarro of Sisbarro Acting Studio. The production was one of the many specialty camps...
gulfshorebusiness.com
More apartments planned for Cape Coral
West Palm Beach investment and development firm Shoreham Capital purchased a 26-acre development site at Tierra De Paz Loop near Pine Island Road for $11.5 million in June, according to property records. The company plans to build a $120 million, 412-unit community that will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center.
capecoralbreeze.com
County eyes annexations by municipalities
The Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday decided to address the annexation of unincorporated properties by municipalities. The elected board directed staff to look at annexations where property owners prefer to remain a part of unincorporated Lee County and so oppose annexation. The commission also directed staff to see how the county can make it uninviting for a property owner to ask for voluntary annexation into a city’s municipal boundaries.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Dierks Bentley at Hertz Arena, more
Arts Center Theatre presents Readers Theater ‘The Swingset’. Arts Center Theatre (ACT) is bringing local playwrights to their stage with next installment of Readers Theater that will feature “The Swingset,” by Kristyn Estes at 3 p.m., Aug. 21. Kristyn Estes’ “The Swingset” is a lighthearted adult comedy (narrated by Gregg Burr) that chronicles Jake (played by Charlie Blum) and Abby’s (played by Kristyn Estes) move to their tropical dream home. However, Jake fears the dream has become a nightmare when it appears that Abby has much wilder ideas about their next chapter. Kristyn Estes is an accomplished writer whose children’s book, “Manuela’s Gift” is a Parents Choice Medalist, and one of the American Library Association’s Notable Books for Children. Estes has vast experience as an actor, director and writer in regional and community theater and has also written and hosted the award-winning PBS program, “Friends & Neighbors” airing in the Chicago metropolitan area. Readers Theatre is free to the public however; we do ask that you RSVP online at marcoislandart.org or by calling 239-394-4221.
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: Cocomo’s Grill – New digs, same great tastes
Our next dining destination is an old favorite AND a new destination. Cocomo’s Grill has left their longtime digs at 945 N. Collier Blvd., moving just up the road to Marco Town Center (1069 N. Collier Blvd.). The décor is similar to the former locale. When you walk in,...
