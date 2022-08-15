Read full article on original website
CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling roughly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, citing potential contamination concerns. Per the recall notice, issued Friday, a diluted cleaning solution used on food-processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into one of the Chicago-based food conglomerate’s production lines.
UNDATED -- King's Hawaiian has issued a recall. In an abundance of caution, officials have recalled King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites. A news release from the company says one of their ingredient suppliers has issued a recall due to the possibility of microbiological contamination.
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
Two kinds of shakes are being pulled from Costco‘s shelves because it could potentially be contaminated with harmful microorganisms. Yikes!. According to a recent press release by the food and beverage company Lyons Magnus LLC, it is “voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.” The company announcement, which was also posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warned, “While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.”
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
Officials with Schnucks issued an allergy alert for one of its 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix, saying it may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.
POPULAR beverage products used at Starbucks and sold at Costco is being pulled off shelves over fears of contamination. The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said the Lyons Magnus, the company behind drinks, like Oatly, is voluntarily recalling some of its products due to microbial contamination. The products are...
One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
Food recall news: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. recalls Natural Grocers due to Potential Salmonella contamination. LAKEWOOD, Colo. (July 22, 2022) – Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery retailer, is voluntarily recalling Natural Grocers® Brand 1-pound Organic Amaranth Grain due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Inflation has driven the cost of food through the roof as Americans are shelling out more at the grocery store than ever before. Still, shoppers are gravitating toward some products over others.
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
Ever wondered about your gut health? Have you been experiencing excessive bloating, cramping or gastrointestinal issues lately? A daily probiotic may be able to help. Probiotics can help with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance. Here is what you need to know. What is...
Food recall news: Albertsons Companies recalls Ready Meals due to Undeclared allergens (fish, crustacean, egg, wheat, soy) BOISE, Idaho – July 19, 2022 – Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.
A voluntary recall has been issued for 5,760 cases of Capri Sun beverages for potential contamination. According to Kraft Heinz, a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Suns...
