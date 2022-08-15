More than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun have been recalled by manufacturer Kraft Heinz because of a possible cleaning solution contamination. The company said on Friday that it was recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry. The recall comes after a diluted cleaning solution was unintentionally added to a production line in one of the company’s factories, WXIN reported. The cleaning solution is meant to be applied to food processing equipment. Kraft Heinz became aware of the issue after multiple people complained about the taste of the drink. The company is working with retailers and distributors of...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO