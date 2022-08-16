Read full article on original website
KDRV
Four McKinney Fire victims identified, all from Klamath River Community
After more than three weeks since the McKinney Fire first sparked in the Klamath National Forest, destroying more than 60,000 acres, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has positively identified the four confirmed fatalities. They have been identified as Kathleen Shoopman, age 73, Charles Kays, age 79, Judith Kays, age 82...
KDRV
Evacuation Warnings lifted for Callahan Fire
CALLAHAN, Calif.-- A new wildfire that has sparked in the Klamath National Forest is burning at a high rate of speed, prompting new Evacuation Warnings for Siskiyou County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Callahan Fire is reported to be between 7 to 8 acres and is roughly 6 miles east of Callahan. Officials are reporting that resources including air tankers and a heli-tanker are on scene.
iheart.com
Firefighters Battling Several Fires In Northern California
Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly 8,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at 90% containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26,000 acres and containment is now at 51%.
KDRV
FireWatch: Progress on most fires in Westside & Lightning Gulch Complexes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- New updates from the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District show fire crews are making progress on most fires burning within the Westside (Jackson County) & Lightning Gulch (Josephine County) Complexes. According to ODF's Natalie Weber, firefighters in Jackson County were able to meet their goal today,...
KDRV
FireWatch: Westside & Lightning Gulch Complex Fires get new team this weekend
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Firefighters are working on dozens of wildfires this weekend that comprise the Westside Complex in Jackson County and Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says Westside Complex firefighters' goal is completing fire lines for the two largest...
KDRV
FireWatch: RRSNF wildfires count up to 16 since lightning storm
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Office (RRSNF) is reporting another new wildfire today in the forest. The U.S. Forest Service's RRSNF says, "Holdover lightning fires may continue to ignite even a couple of weeks after the storm." It says aerial reconnaissance and ground firefighters are finding new...
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta's Mercy hospital opens treatment to stroke patients after getting certification
Stroke patients living in Siskiyou County have a new place where they can get specialized emergency care right in Mount Shasta. As of July, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta is certified as a primary stroke center, meaning it offers some of the most cutting-edge emergency treatments to save people's lives when they have a stroke, Mercy spokesperson Allison Hendrickson said.
krcrtv.com
Four victims of McKinney Fire identified by Siskiyou County Coroner on Friday
The Siskiyou County Coroner has positively identified four Klamath River residents who died during the McKinney Fire. By using rapid DNA technology and dental analysis, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified the victims as 73-year-old Kathleen Shoopman, 76-year-old John Cogan, 79-year-old Charles Kays and 82-year-old Judith Kays. "The...
KTVL
Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire
GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
KDRV
Rain Rock Casino breaks ground on an exciting addition
Yreka, CA - Today the Rain Rock Casino in Yreka broke ground to begin its transformation from a pit stop casino to a travel destination. The future of the casino will provide more stability to Siskiyou County and the Karuk Tribe. Projected to be complete in 2024 the Rain Rock...
Four Klamath River residents found to be victims of McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office released the names of four people that were killed in the McKinney Fire. The sheriff’s office said that next-of kin have been notified about the death of their respective relative. The victims have been identified as: Kathleen Shoopman, age 73, of Klamath River, […]
Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Douglas County road
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Douglas County on Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road. When they arrived, they found a dirt bike that had gone off the road. They said the rider lost control making a left-hand turn. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.
ksro.com
Update on Northern California Wildfires
KDRV
FIREWATCH BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Talent Firefighter Logan Taylor died fighting wildfire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, is the firefighter who died on duty in Josephine County. They say shortly after 4pm yesterday dispatchers received information regarding a wildland firefighter critically injured when...
KDRV
FireWatch Update: ODF says 56 fires are burning in Jackson & Josephine Counties
AUG. 19 UPDATE -- ODF says containment lines held overnight for the Lightning Gulch and Westside complex fires. Following a thorough run-through of the incidents in past 24 hours, ODF was able to determine there are 48 fires total, eight on the Westside Complex in Jackson County and 40 on the Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County.
kqennewsradio.com
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
KDRV
Rockafest Music Festival supporting local artists and fire-affected families
Medford - Today Rockafest Music Festival is being held at Pear Blossom Park where proceeds are going towards Access to help fire-affected families. The event showcases 21 local bands, food trucks, and business vendors. Rockafest is being put on by Rockafairy, a non-profit instrument library and community recording studio. A...
KTVL
Motorcyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS — A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Klamath falls, when he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. The driver was arrested for leaving the scene, facing charges of failing to perform duties of driver-felony. At approximately 6:33 pm officers...
