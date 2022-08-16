Tennessee authorities are investigating shootings that left 6 people -- including 3 teens -- injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least six people, including two minors, were shot outside a hospital early Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee, officials said. According to WHBQ-TV, Memphis police said the incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. outside Methodist North Hospital. Two victims, including one who remains in critical condition, are being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, police said. Four others were taken to Regional One Health, including three who are being questioned in connection with a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO