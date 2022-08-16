Tennessee authorities are investigating shootings that left 6 people -- including 3 teens -- injured

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family shot at by aunt at Peppertree Apartments: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aunt is behind bars after police say she became angry during a shopping trip and fired shots at her family members last week. A woman told police that she, her two children, and a female friend were out shopping with Climmessa Armstrong when an argument started. Police say Armstrong, who is […]
Suspects identified after shots fired in Wolfchase Galleria
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the two men accused of firing shots inside Wolfchase Galleria Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police say 25-year-old Joshua Smith got into a fight with another man in the mall. Police say the two men followed the victim inside of B Connected Wireless, where the fight continued. According to police, […]
Man wanted after kidnapping boy, girl at gunpoint in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are actively searching for an alleged kidnapper after two children were taken from their mother at gunpoint. A dozen patrol cars, K-9 units, and a chopper spent the afternoon looking for the alleged kidnapper. Police said they responded to a kidnapping call around 11:41 p.m....
Dramatic video captures moment MPD officers and man exchange gunfire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that leads to officers firing shots at a suspect. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue just after 1:15 a.m. When police arrived, the suspect fired shots at responding officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 people, including 2 minors, shot outside Tennessee hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least six people, including two minors, were shot outside a hospital early Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee, officials said. According to WHBQ-TV, Memphis police said the incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. outside Methodist North Hospital. Two victims, including one who remains in critical condition, are being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, police said. Four others were taken to Regional One Health, including three who are being questioned in connection with a stolen vehicle, authorities said.
Several ID’s, debit cards found inside stolen truck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said several IDs and debit cards that were found inside a stolen car at the Wolfchase Mall Wednesday led them to the victim of another crime. Police said they got a tip about a stolen white 1997 Ford pickup with an Arkansas tag parked outside Kohl’s in the 2300 block […]
Second man arrested in Macy’s jewelry heist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after nearly $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Memphis Macy’s store. Police say Rashad Bonds, 30, was a part of a group who stole jewelry from the Macy’s in Oak Court Mall in June. According to police, on June 7, five men went into the Macy’s […]
Man wanted for human trafficking shot by deputies in DeSoto County, sheriff’s office says
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A man wanted for human trafficking violations was shot by DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department (DCSD). The sheriff’s department identified the man as 26-year-old Darielle Davonte Sparks from Marion, Arkansas. The sheriff’s department said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MPD: Woman fakes seizure to avoid going to jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police say a woman was arrested for giving them a false ID and faked a seizure in the back of a squad car to avoid going to jail. They said Stacy Ann Marie Williams was pulled over at East Raines and Auburn Road last week for an expired drive-out tag. […]
Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
6 people shot, including juvenile, outside Methodist North Hospital, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. According to a statement...
Quick action by security guards lead to 5 detained, stolen car found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Quick action from security officers at a Memphis apartment complex led to the recovery of a stolen car and landed several suspected car thieves in jail. Memphis Police said three people and two other juveniles were wearing ski masks early Tuesday morning at the Highland Meadows Apartments in the airport area. Police responded to the scene after […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Several people were shot outside a hospital in Memphis early on Tuesday and most were critically injured, including one child, authorities said. Officials said that at least 20 shots were fired outside the emergency room at Methodist North Hospital. The gunfire came from a black sport-utility vehicle, they added.
Multiple people shot outside Methodist North Hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. Currently, MPD cannot confirm...
Teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting that started in Northeast Memphis and ended in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a stolen Infiniti SUV […]
Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
FBI and TBI agents conduct joint raid of Memphis doctor’s office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal and state investigators conducted a joint raid of a doctor’s office in Memphis Wednesday. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were at the office of Ronnie D. Bowen on Riverdale Road south of HWY 385. The...
Two men arrested in West Memphis murder, third suspect wanted
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)— Two suspects in a shooting death in West Memphis have been arrested and charged with capital murder and other offenses. Tayshaun Worles, 21, and Vincent Williams, 19, were booked into the Crittenden County jail Monday, according to jail records. City officials said the men are charged in connection with the June […]
Woman accused of using Quit Claim Deeds to illegally transfer homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Hickory Hill woman is charged with numerous counts of property theft, forgery, criminal impersonation, identity theft and fraudulently filing Quit Claim Deeds against several Memphians. Police say Antonia Young was able to fraudulently transfer property to a business she and her husband run. We asked Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau […]
Memphis police chief in minor car accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0