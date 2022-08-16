1 Dead, 1 Injured in Crash on Crowley Eunice Highway

Crowley Eunice Highway, google street view

A major crash on the Crowley Eunice Highway has left one person dead and another person seriously injured.

According to State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen, the head-on collision happened around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the section of the highway nearest to Ellis Road. Gossen says wreckers are currently on scene and both lanes are blocked at this time. Acadia Parish deputies are also on the scene.

Trooper Gossen did not say anything more about the gender of the victims, in part, because of notification of kin for the deceased.

Trooper Gossen spoke with KPEL News as news of the crash became known. In addition to updating listeners about the early details of the crash, Gossen used the opportunity to discuss the importance of wearing your seat belt and being properly restrained. Sometimes, children under the age of 13 are allowed to ride in the front seat of vehicles and there is a false sense of security that those seat belts will keep them safe. But, unfortunately, Gossen points out why it’s not safe and is illegal for the little ones to sit in the front seat.

Gossen also addresses the horrors of law enforcement officers working fatal crash scenes, especially scenes when seat belt usage may have been the difference between life and death.