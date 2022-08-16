On the job in Los Alamos Thursday is Dr. Robert McClees taking care of patients at Trinity Urgent Care at 1460 Trinity Dr., Suite A & B. Dr. McClees moved to New Mexico to attend St. John’s College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree. Further studies include a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology from the University of New Mexico. He received his Medical Degree from UNM School of Medicine and completed his internship in Internal Medicine and Residency training in Family Medicine at the University New Mexico School of Medicine. He is Board Certified in Family Medicine. Dr. McClees additionally volunteers as the Medical Director of the Pajarito Mountain Ski Patrol. ‘Experience a new model of medicine that puts patients first in an exceptional environment. We invite you to learn more about us and we look forward to serving you. We participate in most common insurance plans. Immediate medical care in Los Alamos is now quick and convenient!’ •No Appointment Necessary • Treating Adults and Children • Board Certified Providers • Highest Standards of Care • X-Ray services available • Lab services available. For more information, call 505.412.6033 or visit trinityurgentcare.net. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 23 HOURS AGO