A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
Another Earthquake Felt in Parts of New York State
Less than a month after a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck near the New York state-Canadian border, another tremor has been occurred. As a drought has been dominating weather-related news across the state this summer, New York does see its share of seismic activity. WVIB says the quake struck Monday afternoon.
ABC News
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. -- As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which...
Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair
One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse. What's even better is that each and every year, there's...
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State
The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings
New York could require specific buildings to have gender-neutral restrooms. A State Assembly Bill to change bathroom access requirements is in committee right now. Assembly Bill A10652 aims to establish an official bathroom policy in New York State buildings. What Exactly Is A Gender Neutral Bathroom?. According to the design...
Buying Whipped Cream in New York? You’ll Need To Show Photo ID at the Register
Sorry parents, you can no longer send your teen to the grocery store in New York to buy, among other things, a can of whipped cream because the store will not be able to sell it to them. A new law quietly went into effect on November 25, 2021, but...
NBC New York
NY Reports 1st 2022 Case of Another Deadly Virus. This Time, It's Not About You
If your heart sinks a little bit every time you hear New York announce a "first case" of something these days, you're not alone. This latest development out of the Empire State needn't make it sink further, but it is something of which state Department of Environmental Conservation officials urge you be aware.
wskg.org
Homeless grade-schoolers in New York State will get $7 million in new supports
WXXI – Homeless students in grade schools across New York state may see extra support over the next few years. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced on Wednesday that 27 school districts have been awarded about $7 million dollars in federal grants to help students without permanent homes. Rosa...
wwnytv.com
Happening now: marijuana ‘edible’ poisoning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the drug now legal in New York, Marijuana “edible” poisoning is becoming more common among children and teenagers. Marijuana edibles are food products - think brownies or cookies or candy - with pot baked in. It’s another way of using marijuana, if you don’t want to smoke it.
wxhc.com
Over $200 Million Dollars in Additional Food Assistance For August
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that an additional $234 million dollars in additional food assistance will be available for August for those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Those enrolled will now be able to receive the maximum amount of food benefits for August. All households...
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
A Capri Sun Warning For New York Parents
The summer is starting to fade away and the new school year is starting to creep in. Moms and dads may be ready for the regular school routine to take over the chaos of the busy summer. As we see the days get shorter and the cooler air come in, it is time to prepare for what happens next. But if you are stocking up the pantry or fridge for the back-to-school lunches and snacks, there is a new warning.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
