Illinois State

KISS 104.1

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
101.5 WPDH

Another Earthquake Felt in Parts of New York State

Less than a month after a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck near the New York state-Canadian border, another tremor has been occurred. As a drought has been dominating weather-related news across the state this summer, New York does see its share of seismic activity. WVIB says the quake struck Monday afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. -- As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which...
POLITICS
chronicle-express.com

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Big Frog 104

New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State

The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
INCOME TAX
96.9 WOUR

New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings

New York could require specific buildings to have gender-neutral restrooms. A State Assembly Bill to change bathroom access requirements is in committee right now. Assembly Bill A10652 aims to establish an official bathroom policy in New York State buildings. What Exactly Is A Gender Neutral Bathroom?. According to the design...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Foods#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Eastern Time
NBC New York

NY Reports 1st 2022 Case of Another Deadly Virus. This Time, It's Not About You

If your heart sinks a little bit every time you hear New York announce a "first case" of something these days, you're not alone. This latest development out of the Empire State needn't make it sink further, but it is something of which state Department of Environmental Conservation officials urge you be aware.
wwnytv.com

Happening now: marijuana ‘edible’ poisoning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the drug now legal in New York, Marijuana “edible” poisoning is becoming more common among children and teenagers. Marijuana edibles are food products - think brownies or cookies or candy - with pot baked in. It’s another way of using marijuana, if you don’t want to smoke it.
HEALTH
wxhc.com

Over $200 Million Dollars in Additional Food Assistance For August

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that an additional $234 million dollars in additional food assistance will be available for August for those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Those enrolled will now be able to receive the maximum amount of food benefits for August. All households...
POLITICS
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Capri Sun Warning For New York Parents

The summer is starting to fade away and the new school year is starting to creep in. Moms and dads may be ready for the regular school routine to take over the chaos of the busy summer. As we see the days get shorter and the cooler air come in, it is time to prepare for what happens next. But if you are stocking up the pantry or fridge for the back-to-school lunches and snacks, there is a new warning.
POLITICS
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
