Jersey City, NJ

jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Solomon Reiterates Call for DeGise to Resign

This morning Ward E Councilman James Solomon reiterated the call he made last month for At-Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise, who was involved in a hit-and-run last month, to resign. His fortification of his stance, he said, was based on last night’s City Council meeting at which more than 100 Jersey...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
This Weekend

This Weekend

This weekend, Jersey City is jam-packed with incredible community events. On Saturday and Sunday, you can celebrate the Jersey City Puerto Rican Day Festival, and all weekend long the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival is putting on events like the Ball in the Park and Drag Brunch Bingo. There’s also live jazz, comedy, and more.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

28-year-old Stevens Alum Sentenced in Stabbing Death of Roommate

A 28-year-old Stevens Institute alumnus has been sentenced in the 2020 stabbing death of his roommate. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, today to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his 23-year-old roommate, Yuting Ge.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Man Who Attacked Car Owner on Bergen Avenue Now Facing Manslaughter Charge

A Union City man previously arrested for assaulting a car owner is now facing a charge of manslaughter following the findings of the medical examiner. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Robert Stevens, 40, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Anthony Passero, 51, of Bayonne. On...
UNION CITY, NJ

