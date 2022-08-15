ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Tracey Folly

Woman horrifies friends and family when she marries the twin brother of her late fiancé

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My friend was engaged to a young man who had a twin brother. Unfortunately, my friend's fiancé passed away in an accident before the wedding. My friend and her deceased fiancé's twin began spending time together, and they fell in love. Eventually, they married each other, much to the chagrin of both their friends and families.
Abby Joseph

Boy Refuses to Visit Stepbrother in the Hospital

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Growing up in a household where a member of the family has an intellectual or developmental disability (IDD) may be challenging for some.
Mary Duncan

Wife furious when husband goes for oil change and returns with a brand new car

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My parents are the happiest couple I know. In the thirty years they have been married (they married when I was ten) they have hardly ever fought with each other, and the few times they did were epic. If they had fought more, or even bickered much, it would feel different, but when my parents really got into a fight it was a big deal.
SheKnows

This Dad is Refusing to Pay for His Daughter’s School Supplies & His Reasoning is Surprisingly Justified

Reddit is rallying around a dad who won’t pay for school supplies for good reason. He took to the “AITA” forum to explain that his ex-wife recently took his daughter to buy all the back-to-school necessities. An important note: this ex-wife lives with her boyfriend (with whom she had an affair) and his daughter, who is around the same age as their child. “I make significantly more money than her, and I am happy to pay these costs as we share equal parenting time and I don’t want my daughter to go without something because of our new situation,” he explained....
Scary Mommy

A Dad Admitted He Has “No Interest” In His Daughter’s Hobbies And The Internet Had Words

There’s no question that parents are not always enthralled with whatever hobby or interest their kids decide to hone in on that week. From Paw Patrol to Minecraft to maybe even a favorite genre of music or sport, there is no rule that says parents need to love whatever their kids do. However, most parents will still engage, learn, and try their best to show some sort of interest.
