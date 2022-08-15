Reddit is rallying around a dad who won’t pay for school supplies for good reason. He took to the “AITA” forum to explain that his ex-wife recently took his daughter to buy all the back-to-school necessities. An important note: this ex-wife lives with her boyfriend (with whom she had an affair) and his daughter, who is around the same age as their child. “I make significantly more money than her, and I am happy to pay these costs as we share equal parenting time and I don’t want my daughter to go without something because of our new situation,” he explained....

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO