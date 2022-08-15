ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suckerpunch’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Pop-Up Ends This Month

After six months of serving roasted corn tea cocktails and verjus tonics, non-alcoholic cocktail pop-up Suckerpunch will leave the Goat Blocks after service August 28, as it prepares to open its permanent bar location in a new space. In between the Goat Blocks residency’s closure and the bar’s opening, the team behind Suckerpunch will begin a pop-up bottle shop, complete with tastings and events, through the holidays.
Is ‘Celebrity Fine Dining’ an Oxymoron? Here’s Where to Eat in Vegas to Find Out

The flashing lights and chaos of the Las Vegas strip are far away from Martha Stewart’s farmhouse home — which she’s meticulously recreated in her first restaurant, The Bedford. Recently opened at the Paris Las Vegas Resort and Casino, the best-selling author’s abode has been turned into a fine dining experience for 200 guests. And every dish, piece of glassware, and linen tablecloth she chose herself. Stewart says that she knows the irony of most people her age are retiring while she’s decided to go into the restaurant business. “Well, I don’t sleep very much. I was doing so many...
