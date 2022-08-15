The flashing lights and chaos of the Las Vegas strip are far away from Martha Stewart’s farmhouse home — which she’s meticulously recreated in her first restaurant, The Bedford. Recently opened at the Paris Las Vegas Resort and Casino, the best-selling author’s abode has been turned into a fine dining experience for 200 guests. And every dish, piece of glassware, and linen tablecloth she chose herself. Stewart says that she knows the irony of most people her age are retiring while she’s decided to go into the restaurant business. “Well, I don’t sleep very much. I was doing so many...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO