Munch on Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for just $1.49 at Sonic Drive-In Aug. 10

Pop! Pop! Pop! Get the dipping sauces ready, popcorn chicken fans!. There’s a jumbo deal popping for snackers at Sonic Drive-In for one day only. On Aug. 10, the fast-food chain is offering a small order of Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for just $1.49 at participating locations. Whether you’re dining on lunch (or dinner) or just snacking, enjoy 100% all-white meat chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
30,000 convenience stores across U.S. thank hometown heroes with giveaways July 24

You simply can’t thank our hometown heroes enough for their courage, strength and support. An estimated 30,000 convenience stores across the country will celebrate hometown heroes on 24/7 Day: A Day for Heroes, recognizing first responders, medical personnel, 9-1-1 professionals and Red Cross volunteers who work 24/7 to ensure people don’t face emergencies alone.
Domino's Is Offering a Major 50% Off Deal This Week

If you're looking to save some money on your latest Domino's order, this week may be your chance. The pizza chain is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online from August 15 to 21. That means any menu-priced pizzas ordered via the Domino's website, mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, or Android, or the company's AnyWare ordering platforms on Google Home, Alexa, Slack, and Facebook Messenger are half-off their regular price.
Get two pizzas for $6.99 each at Pizza Hut

Get ready to slice into Pizza Hut’s latest offer. Everyone loves pizza, but especially when you can get two pizzas for under $15. That’s enough pizza to feed a hungry family on the cheap. For a limited time, Pizza Hut is offering two medium one-topping pizzas for just...
The New Taco Bell Addition That's Basically Another Pizza

When Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza rose from the ashes in May of 2022 (two years after the brand announced the item's permanent demise), fans were elated. So elated, in fact, that they wiped out the coveted menu item's entire supply in less than three weeks. While the chain would normally just order more ingredients to suit customers' insatiable demand for crispy flour tortillas topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, and pizza fixings, there was a larger issue at hand: a backed-up supply chain holding the dish's primary components hostage.
Living on the Cheap helps you live well on less money, with tips and deals on dining out, saving and spending, technology, family life, entertainment, cooking and shopping, and more.

