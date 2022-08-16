Read full article on original website
Get buy-one-get-one special at Fazoli’s for National Lasagna Day
The popular Italian restaurant is celebrating layers of Italian deliciousness by offering customers a rare special on one of its signature menu items — Baked Lasagna. Fazoli’s isn’t known for offering many specials or coupons, so that makes this offer extra zesty. From July 28 to Aug....
Donate bottled water and get free medium sub at Firehouse Subs Aug. 6
Sound the deal alarm! Thanks to Firehouse Subs, you can help a good cause and enjoy a delicious reward in return. Firefighters can always use more water. However, in this case, it’s not to put out a fire, but to help those in need. NOTE: For 2022, the offer...
Munch on Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for just $1.49 at Sonic Drive-In Aug. 10
Pop! Pop! Pop! Get the dipping sauces ready, popcorn chicken fans!. There’s a jumbo deal popping for snackers at Sonic Drive-In for one day only. On Aug. 10, the fast-food chain is offering a small order of Jumbo Popcorn Chicken for just $1.49 at participating locations. Whether you’re dining on lunch (or dinner) or just snacking, enjoy 100% all-white meat chicken with your choice of dipping sauce.
Noodles & Company’s value menu offers oodles of savings – 7 Delicious $7 Dishes
Noodles & Company is offering oodles of savings, thanks to its new value menu. Known for its globally inspired dishes, the popular fast-casual restaurant’s 7 Delicious $7 Dishes simplifies the customer experience by offering easy-to-order, regular full-sized dishes at a value price. From classic to indulgent to health-conscious dishes,...
Chill out with free sundae at Freddy’s for National Frozen Custard Day
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day with a really sweet giveaway. Did you know the difference between ice cream and frozen custard is all about eggs? Egg yolks are used in making frozen custard. That’s what makes the treat denser than its counterpart.
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
buckinghamshirelive.com
KFC reveals new summer deals including return of 80-piece Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket
KFC has released a feast of summer deals including the return of its Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket. But fried chicken fans will have to be quick as the four discounts will only be available until September 4. The giant buckets of popcorn chicken aren't usually available to buy from the...
I’m a McDonald’s worker – how to get a McChicken for just $1 but you need to act quick
EVERYONE loves a deal - and no one knows that better than McDonald's staff, especially as the cost of dining out continues to soar. The Golden Arches is helping to alleviate the costly back-to-school crunch by rolling out some deals on fan favorites, including its McChicken - but you've got to act fast.
30,000 convenience stores across U.S. thank hometown heroes with giveaways July 24
You simply can’t thank our hometown heroes enough for their courage, strength and support. An estimated 30,000 convenience stores across the country will celebrate hometown heroes on 24/7 Day: A Day for Heroes, recognizing first responders, medical personnel, 9-1-1 professionals and Red Cross volunteers who work 24/7 to ensure people don’t face emergencies alone.
Enjoy $5 Watermelon Breeze smoothie at Jamba on National Watermelon Day
Watermelon and summer will always be the perfect pairing. The sweet taste (and aroma) of watermelon is just so summery and the perfect fruit to enjoy on a hot day. And Jamba is offering some juicy savings for watermelon lovers on National Watermelon Day. On August 3, the popular smoothie...
TCBY celebrates 41st anniversary with buy-one-get-one special
Happy 41st Anniversary, TCBY! The popular frozen yogurt shop is celebrating more than 40 years of swirling sweet froyo treats for customers of all ages. (Did you know TCBY stands for The Country’s Best Yogurt?) Froyo fans can top off the shop’s anniversary celebration with a sweet deal.
Dunkin’s fall menu offers $3 pumpkin cold brews and lattes
Autumn is a time rustling leaves, cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice to make its grand return. And, for many restaurants and cafés, that means it’s time to “spice up” their menu with seasonal treats and beverages. At Dunkin’, customers can enjoy the warmth of the season...
Thrillist
Domino's Is Offering a Major 50% Off Deal This Week
If you're looking to save some money on your latest Domino's order, this week may be your chance. The pizza chain is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online from August 15 to 21. That means any menu-priced pizzas ordered via the Domino's website, mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, or Android, or the company's AnyWare ordering platforms on Google Home, Alexa, Slack, and Facebook Messenger are half-off their regular price.
Taco Bell is bringing back its Mexican Pizza for good
(Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is back, and it's here to stay. Taco Bell fans who were disappointed when the company announced it would be taking its famous Mexican Pizza off of the menu can now get excited all over again.
Get two pizzas for $6.99 each at Pizza Hut
Get ready to slice into Pizza Hut’s latest offer. Everyone loves pizza, but especially when you can get two pizzas for under $15. That’s enough pizza to feed a hungry family on the cheap. For a limited time, Pizza Hut is offering two medium one-topping pizzas for just...
Popular Pumpkin Smash Smoothie returns to Jamba’s fall menu with $5 special
You can’t enjoy autumn without pumpkins, especially on seasonal menus everywhere. And Jamba is “smashing pumpkins” again!. One of the juice shop’s most popular seasonal items is returning to its fall menu — Smashing Pumpkin Smoothie. The orange-hued smoothie officially makes its return nationwide on Aug. 16.
Bite into Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich for just $5 at Smashburger
Smashburger may be known for its juicy burgers, crispy fries and cool shakes, but they also serve delicious chicken sandwiches. By popular demand, the restaurant is bringing back its Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich for customers to enjoy for a limited time and at a “cheep” price! (The sandwich was first introduced in 2021.)
FOXBusiness
Chipotle releases lemonade-scented candle in a nod to customers who steal the drink
National Lemonade Day is Saturday, August 20, 2022 — and Chipotle is commemorating the day with a new candle: the "Water" Cup Candle. Chipotle announced it would be selling a limited-edition lemonade-scented soy candle that looks just like a Chipotle water cup. The fast-food chain gives out water cups...
The New Taco Bell Addition That's Basically Another Pizza
When Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza rose from the ashes in May of 2022 (two years after the brand announced the item's permanent demise), fans were elated. So elated, in fact, that they wiped out the coveted menu item's entire supply in less than three weeks. While the chain would normally just order more ingredients to suit customers' insatiable demand for crispy flour tortillas topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, and pizza fixings, there was a larger issue at hand: a backed-up supply chain holding the dish's primary components hostage.
