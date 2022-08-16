Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla Chiu
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
WKRC
Newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati set to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar, the newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati, will soon welcome diners. The Filson is opening to the public at 25 E. Freedom Way at the Banks on Sept. 8. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
dayton.com
The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg
A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
thexunewswire.com
890 W. Loveland Ave Apt. A8
2 Bedroom with a Private Balcony or One Bedroom + Den - CHAPELWOOD APARTMENTS 2 Bedroom with a Private Balcony or One Bedroom + Den . Some top floor availability with a pool view. Conveniently located only minutes from historic Loveland, great shopping and restaurants nearby. Relax by our poolside, read a book or picnic in the courtyard area, and enjoy biking/hiking on the Little Miami Nature Trail.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Let It Slide, the Old-Fashioned Way
There are plenty of playgrounds in Burnet Woods, but they’re almost no match for the timeless allure of an 80-year-old slide carved into the stairs near the park’s Trailside Nature Center. Built in 1940 as part of a series of local WPA projects, the slide has drawn in generations of families looking for a bit of old-fashioned fun. “The Cincinnati Park Board has greatly benefitted from projects launched during the Great Depression,” says Michael George, the Park Naturalist who oversees the Burnet Woods Trailside Nature Center. At some points in its history the slide has been coated with epoxy resin to make for a smoother ride, though today cardboard is going to be your best friend. (George says there are no immediate plans to re-coat the slide.) You’ll likely find leftover pieces of it hiding in the grass surrounding the slide. “Some purists insist on going down on their bottoms,” says George, while others swear that the key is wax paper. A word of caution to those wishing to take the plunge: Hold on tight. Even unpainted, this thing is no joke; we were shocked by how tall it was in-person. Don’t be surprised if you walk away with a few scraped knuckles and knees in pursuit of a thrill.
Northern Lights may be visible in the Tri-State Thursday night
Some of you could cross off a bucket list item Thursday! The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, may be visible here in the Tri-State, but it's not a slam dunk.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Kings Island End-of-Summer Events Coming to a Close
Summer days go by quick – especially when you’re having fun, and time is running out to experience Kings Island’s historic 50th Anniversary. Luckily, there is still time to get in on the fun before it comes to an end Labor Day weekend. Their 50th celebration includes...
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
Baby Fritz makes his grand debut at the Cincinnati zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Zoo’s newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit.
Time for a road trip to Yellow Springs
Located in Greene County, the village of Yellow Springs is the quintessential nature-lovers' getaway. Here's what to do and where to eat and drink and stay. Where to stay1. Jailhouse SuitesJailhouse Suites is made up of four former jail buildings that have been renovated and packed with modern amenities. Features: Electric fireplace, central A/C, Roku TV and WiFiRate: $135+ per nightAddress: 111 N. Winter St.2. Remodeled Guest Cabin (Airbnb)This renovated cabin is just one block from downtown, Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Antioch College. Features: Private, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, central A/C, free parking, washer/dryer in-unitRate: $264 per...
Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
dayton.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Huber Heights store
It’s official! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Huber Heights. 🍪💗. Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies, said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating...
wvxu.org
It's time to get started on your fall garden. Experts share what to do now
As summer is winding down, it’s the perfect time to get to work on your fall garden. With cooler temperatures there are a whole host of low-maintenance crops including beets, broccoli and spinach to plant for the season. We have tips for a productive fall garden. Fall is also...
livability.com
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm
In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
