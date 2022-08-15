ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAL Radio

K-9 helps find missing teenager in North Carolina: 'We're just really thankful'

A K-9 in North Carolina helped locate a missing teenage boy who had run away from home earlier this month. Maverick, a 2-year-old English Labrador retriever, who is trained in tracking, quickly sought out the child in a wooded area in Union County, North Carolina, which is southeast of Charlotte, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
UNION COUNTY, NC

