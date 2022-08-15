Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
K-9 helps find missing teenager in North Carolina: 'We're just really thankful'
A K-9 in North Carolina helped locate a missing teenage boy who had run away from home earlier this month. Maverick, a 2-year-old English Labrador retriever, who is trained in tracking, quickly sought out the child in a wooded area in Union County, North Carolina, which is southeast of Charlotte, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
WBAL Radio
Maryland state education leaders seek long-term solution to teacher shortages
Thousands of Maryland students will head back to school in less than a week under a cloud of a teacher shortage. School districts have promised to have adequate teachers in front of students on the first day, but officials admit this year will be a challenge. Across Maryland, local school...
WBAL Radio
Charlie Crist defeats Nikki Fried in Fla. Dem governor's primary; will face DeSantis in November
(WASHINGTON) -- Rep. Charlie Crist on Tuesday defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary, ABC News projects, setting up a high-profile matchup against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the fall. With about 92% of the expected vote counted, Crist won with roughly 60% of the vote, while...
Comments / 0