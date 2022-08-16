ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

nomadlawyer.org

Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary

For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
TRAVEL
floridainsider.com

Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast

Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
worldredeye.com

Miami: A Future Underwater?

Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Storm Warning: Hurricanes and How They Changed Florida

In 1928, a hurricane overflowed Lake Okeechobee and drowned perhaps 3,000 people. Chances are you never heard of it. At the time, Florida was a backwater of about 1.3 million people—fewer people than now are in Palm Beach County. Also, most of the storm’s victims were migrant workers who, in the Jim Crow era, were invisible. And a year after the storm, a stock market crash would send America into the Great Depression. So this momentous disaster faded from memory.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Fishermen capture video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys

KEY WEST (CBS Miami) A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing a “breathtaking” video of the massive shark. Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon. Gates says they...
ANIMALS
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Everglades National Park#Outdoor Info#Travel Guide#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Camping#Alligator#Travel Naturalviews#Fl#Sawgrass
islandernews.com

Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!

Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
HOMESTEAD, FL
click orlando

Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: 20 People in Florida Facing Voter Fraud Charges

No. 1 - A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

This $22.3 Million Coral Gables Mansion Comes With a Canal That’ll Fit Your 100-Foot Yacht

This Florida mansion was designed with mariners in mind. One perk of owning a waterfront home in the Sunshine State? It can double as a place to park your boat. This newly listed estate comes with its own canal that can easily fit your 100-footer, and it just hit the market for $22.3 million. Nestled inside the ultra-exclusive Coral Gables neighborhood, the residence has direct access to picturesque Biscayne Bay and features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half baths. The sprawling 45,000-square-foot lot comprises a two-story, palm tree-lined residence that has a distinct Dutch-meets-island feel. Elsewhere is a four-car garage,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
NBC Miami

City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO

FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
KEY LARGO, FL

