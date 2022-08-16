Read full article on original website
The Most Beautiful Sugary Sand Beaches in Florida, According to Southern Living
There's no shortage of lists evaluating the most beautiful beaches in Florida, but many of them encompass all of the state's beaches without any filters. This type of inclusion makes sense because all of Florida's beaches are arguably beautiful in their own way.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary
For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
floridainsider.com
Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast
Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
wogx.com
Video shows Florida beachgoers getting caught in waterspout as it moves onshore
REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. - Wild video shows the moment a waterspout in Florida spun in the waters around Redington Beach before reaching land, chases fleeing beachgoers who ended up getting ‘run over’ by it. Kylie Beggs posted video of the moment – which happened on Tuesday – as...
worldredeye.com
Miami: A Future Underwater?
Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
bocamag.com
Storm Warning: Hurricanes and How They Changed Florida
In 1928, a hurricane overflowed Lake Okeechobee and drowned perhaps 3,000 people. Chances are you never heard of it. At the time, Florida was a backwater of about 1.3 million people—fewer people than now are in Palm Beach County. Also, most of the storm’s victims were migrant workers who, in the Jim Crow era, were invisible. And a year after the storm, a stock market crash would send America into the Great Depression. So this momentous disaster faded from memory.
WINKNEWS.com
Fishermen capture video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys
KEY WEST (CBS Miami) A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing a “breathtaking” video of the massive shark. Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon. Gates says they...
islandernews.com
Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!
Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
islandernews.com
After a spike this year, rents in the Miami area among highest in the nation
Seeing a spike in rental prices? You're not alone. Two recent studies show the Miami area ranks among the leaders in soaring listing prices -- second in the state and eighth nationally -- with increases between 27% and 28% over the same period from a year ago. The national average...
10NEWS
On dry land, this Florida mermaid has a real problem — and it could happen to you, too
State records show a Florida database has been misused by government workers nearly 1,000 times since 2015. That misuse went up last year. From the other side of the glass, underwater performer Whitney Fair’s life might look like it’s all mermaid tails, twirling and blowing kisses. “We have...
click orlando
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
Click10.com
As extreme heat continues impacting South Florida, officials and advocates are taking steps to mitigate rising power costs
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The heat is on. We’re talking about all-time records, like we have never experienced in recorded history. This week, headlines screamed that extreme heat will be a fact of life for over 100 million Americans in the next 30 years. It’s already hot here...
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Pilot’s body recovered off Florida coast, report says
An investigation is underway after a pilot's body was recovered off the coast of South Florida Thursday following a small plane crash.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: 20 People in Florida Facing Voter Fraud Charges
No. 1 - A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death...
This $22.3 Million Coral Gables Mansion Comes With a Canal That’ll Fit Your 100-Foot Yacht
This Florida mansion was designed with mariners in mind. One perk of owning a waterfront home in the Sunshine State? It can double as a place to park your boat. This newly listed estate comes with its own canal that can easily fit your 100-footer, and it just hit the market for $22.3 million. Nestled inside the ultra-exclusive Coral Gables neighborhood, the residence has direct access to picturesque Biscayne Bay and features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half baths. The sprawling 45,000-square-foot lot comprises a two-story, palm tree-lined residence that has a distinct Dutch-meets-island feel. Elsewhere is a four-car garage,...
wogx.com
WATCH: Transformer explodes over house during Florida thunderstorm
Video from a Ring video camera show power lines appear to pop, sending fiery sparks into the air, as thunderstorms moved through parts of Florida on Wednesday. Video courtesy: Jaclyn T./Orange City.
NBC Miami
City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center
The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
keysweekly.com
FLIXBUS ADDS MORE STOPS IN BIG PINE KEY & KEY LARGO
FlixBus, North America’s fastest-growing intercity bus service, is adding new service to its growing Florida network and boosting its existing lines with the addition of intercity bus service to Big Pine Key and Key Largo with service kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 11. FlixBus’ line allows passengers to travel...
