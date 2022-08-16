ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Went to Everglades National Park, and All I Got Was This Close-Up Selfie with a ’Gator

63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. The Everglades is her 54th park visit.
Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach

Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
Video: Florida Woman Lands Massive, Rare Sawfish. “When I Saw It, I Was In Awe”

Jillian Sanders hopes to be declared “Angler of the Year” come October. It’s the title given to the winner of the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Club’s annual tarpon competition. And so far this season, with three tarpon landed, including a 7-footer that was estimated to weigh 180 pounds, she is in the lead. On Friday night, she was looking to add to her lead when she hooked into a fish that would have blown all competitors out of the water, if it had only been a tarpon. Instead, it was a monster smalltooth sawfish.
