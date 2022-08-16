Jillian Sanders hopes to be declared “Angler of the Year” come October. It’s the title given to the winner of the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Club’s annual tarpon competition. And so far this season, with three tarpon landed, including a 7-footer that was estimated to weigh 180 pounds, she is in the lead. On Friday night, she was looking to add to her lead when she hooked into a fish that would have blown all competitors out of the water, if it had only been a tarpon. Instead, it was a monster smalltooth sawfish.

