Kobe Bryant photos trial: LA fire captain admits showing graphic photos at awards gala cocktail hour
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A top-ranking Los Angeles County Sheriff’s official returned to the witness stand Wednesday to explain why he and Sheriff Alex Villanueva lied to a reporter about whether they knew about a citizen “complaint” of a deputy showing off gruesome photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains at a bar.
Ridge Fire in Azusa threatening nearby structures
A brush fire has broken out in Azusa Friday afternoon and has grown to six acres, CBSLA has learned. The brush fire is burning in medium fuel and is located in the foothills of Azusa near N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and Old San Gabriel Canyon Road, close to the Angeles National Forest.
Australian actress reported missing in LA was actually behind bars for allegedly biting cop
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) — An Australian actress who was reported missing after a first date in Los Angeles was found — behind bars. Laura McCulloch, 37, was arrested Friday night in Santa Monica and was booked on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and public intoxication. The...
Fast-moving brush fire burns in Azusa; threatens several structures, officials say
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) — A fast-moving brush fire in Azusa that erupted Friday afternoon quickly grew to nine acres, sending smoke billowing over the surrounding area. The blaze was reported to be six acres in size around 3:47 p.m. near North San Gabriel Canyon and Old San Gabriel roads.
Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poisoning husband with Drano
Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu. “I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children,” the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using...
Two killed in four-car crash as suspects fled from police in South LA
Kara Finnstrom reports from South Los Angeles, where an ongoing investigation into a deadly four-car crash continued early Friday morning. The crash reportedly occurred as a pair of suspects fled from police who had attempted a traffic stop on their vehicle.
1 killed, 2 others shot in Wilmington neighborhood
Los Angeles police were in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon investigating a triple shooting in a residential area. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it happened a little after 2:05 p.m. on the 800 block of Lagoon Avenue. When officers arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds, two of whom were conscious and breathing.
2 ducks euthanized after they were found with severed bills at Fountain Valley park
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of...
Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities
A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School. Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a...
Yorba Linda woman arrested in road rage crash that left another driver an amputee
A 21-year-old Yorba Linda woman faces charges in connection with a road rage crash that resulted in a major injury requiring an amputation. Kaylynn Heatley was arrested Monday, several days after the Friday crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona, after she came into the California Highway Patrol’s Riverside office with her attorney to give a statement.
Report shows less than half of Montebello teachers are credentialed
It’s back to school this week for most students in the Southland but some districts aren’t making the grade on hiring fully credentialed teachers. Tena Ezzeddine reports.
