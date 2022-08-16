ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Ridge Fire in Azusa threatening nearby structures

A brush fire has broken out in Azusa Friday afternoon and has grown to six acres, CBSLA has learned. The brush fire is burning in medium fuel and is located in the foothills of Azusa near N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and Old San Gabriel Canyon Road, close to the Angeles National Forest.
AZUSA, CA
1 killed, 2 others shot in Wilmington neighborhood

Los Angeles police were in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon investigating a triple shooting in a residential area. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it happened a little after 2:05 p.m. on the 800 block of Lagoon Avenue. When officers arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds, two of whom were conscious and breathing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities

A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School. Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a...
Yorba Linda woman arrested in road rage crash that left another driver an amputee

A 21-year-old Yorba Linda woman faces charges in connection with a road rage crash that resulted in a major injury requiring an amputation. Kaylynn Heatley was arrested Monday, several days after the Friday crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona, after she came into the California Highway Patrol’s Riverside office with her attorney to give a statement.
YORBA LINDA, CA

