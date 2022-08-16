ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

capemayvibe.com

2022 Best of Cape May

Vote Now: 2022 Best of Cape May click this: https://form.jotform.com/222085115403141?session=JF-S4L-n7OaG7w5&stoken=JF-IL2NySUu-11&jumpToPage=2.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Wonder if he’ll stop by the museum to see OUR F-14 😂

Ugly Mug is happy to serve our special guest, Miles Teller. Thanks for joining us!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Did you know that this week is AFTERNOON TEA WEEK?! Well now you do know so plan a visit to Tea by the Sea! #tea #Capemay #Teaby…

Did you know that this week is AFTERNOON TEA WEEK?! Well now you do know so plan a visit to Tea by the Sea!
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town

There are a handful of Jersey Shore towns with boardwalks and kitschy, seasonal motels up and down the coastline. There are other towns with boardwalks without all of the pizza shops, t-shirt and novelty stores and amusement rides. They just have quiet boardwalks for people looking to exercise or just enjoy the view of the Atlantic Ocean.
WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

The Bollywood burger is a slice of Americana with a flavor-packed infusion of Indian spices. Enjoy a juicy beef patty, crispy on…

The Bollywood burger is a slice of Americana with a flavor-packed infusion of Indian spices. Enjoy a juicy beef patty, crispy onion bhaji with pickled fresno peppers, curry mayo and mango chutney. Vegetarian or vegan? Don’t miss out — order the Bollywood with the Impossible burger. We recommend you wash it down with a Cape May IPA or the Bog.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Join us at Hemingway's inside The Grand Hotel of Cape May EVERY Friday & Saturday night starting at 9:30pm as DJ Mr. Miami is in…

Join us at Hemingway’s inside The Grand Hotel of Cape May EVERY Friday & Saturday night starting at 9:30pm as DJ Mr. Miami is in-the-mix all night playing the best in dance & party music –PLUS YOUR requests all night long. You will hear a diverse selection of perfectly curated music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, and Top 40. Hemingway’s features a spacious dance floor, and a large bar with the best bartenders Dom & Carl on the island. Come have some drinks and fun EVERY weekend starting at 9:30pm.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

High tides wash over areas of Rehoboth Beach

High tide and heavy winds joined forces to overwash large sections of Rehoboth Beach Aug. 17. Photos taken by bystanders show water all the way to the sand fencing, and tidal pools up and down the beach. Becky Brasington Clark of Baltimore said, “I have been coming to Rehoboth since...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022

The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
OCEAN CITY, MD
seaislenews.com

Treasures Found in Sea Isle Surf With Beachcombing Tour

Whelks, scallop shells, starfish and even a seahorse were just some of the exciting marine life children marveled over during Sea Isle City’s beachcombing excursion at 29th Street beach Tuesday. Each week, throughout the summer, the city’s Environmental Commission hosts these free events, one at 29th Street on Tuesdays...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Ocean City Today

Ocean City's Sunfest embraces new date, other changes

The new late October date is not the only thing changing for this year’s Sunfest. Over the winter, resort tourism officials teased some modifications to the longtime end-of-summer festival, which was edged out of the late September date it held for the last nearly five decades by the inaugural Oceans Calling music festival.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

New wheelchair gets Kenny Simpler Sr. back on the beach

This past weekend might have been the nicest multi-day stretch of the entire summer. A weeks-long oppressive heat wave broke, humidity was low and there was a nice breeze. It’s the type of weekend that brings the masses to the Cape Region. Taking full advantage, my family headed to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ

