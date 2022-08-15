Read full article on original website
Temple Beth Israel Responds To Local Antisemitism
Editor’s Note: This statement was released by Geri Copitch, a board member of Temple Beth Israel, in response to a recent distribution of antisemitic flyers in parts of Redding. Temple Beth Israel describes itself as a friendly, diverse, welcoming community coming from many streams of Judaism and many different backgrounds. They strive to reach out and engage their non-Jewish neighbors in exploring areas of commonality; sharing traditions and valuing qualities that make each of us divine and unique.
Members of Temple Beth Israel respond to antisemitic flyers found in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — In late July people living in a Redding neighborhood found flyers with antisemitic messages in their front yard. The flyers were similar to those found in Arcata and other California communities. Monday, Temple Beth Israel, the Jewish temple in Redding, issued a statement about the leaflets...
‘Self-sufficient’ in Tehama County | Grizzly Flats investigation | California megaflood chances
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Tehama County residents told to be ‘self-sufficient’ during disasters. As peak wildfire season continues in the North State, officials say residents in Tehama County should be prepared to be entirely “self-sufficient” in the event of an emergency. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the resources to reach out to every resident or even publish information on social media.
Drought in Tehama County | Smoke in Chico | Newsom’s climate change asks
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tehama County environmental health director says many residents can’t afford to drill new wells amid third year of drought. California is in its third year of drought and some in the North State who depend...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Redding Narrowly Steps Back from Declaring Short-term Rentals an Urgency-Ordinance Emergency
There are truly troubling times when life-and-death emergencies motivate cities to adopt urgency ordinances. In Redding, two dire examples in recent memory were the Carr Fire and COVID-19. The significance of an urgency ordinance is it’s supposed to be addressed as some threat to the public’s health, safety and welfare.
A call for teachers as local schools deal with staffing shortages
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — School starts for many students this week but a teacher shortage is being seen across the nation and here locally in Shasta County. Shasta County Associate Superintendent Mike Freeman said they, along with many other local schools, are dealing with staffing shortages coming into the school year.
Cops on Campus: Redding resource officers first day on campus
REDDING, Calif. — Wednesday was the first day of school for students in Shasta County but they're not the only ones stepping onto campus for the first time. The Redding Police Department introduced new School Resource Officers. School Resource Officers partner with our community schools to provide school safety and promote collaboration with the police department and our local schools.
Fitness hearing date set for Quinceañera stabbing suspect
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The teenage suspect in the deadly stabbing of Efrain Vargas at a Quinceañera was back in court on Tuesday. During the hearing, the juvenile court judge set a fitness hearing for Sept. 1 to determine whether the 17-year-old should be tried as an adult. “We...
How Northstate schools are increasing safety this upcoming school year
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — School safety became front of mind across the country following the Uvalde shooting where 19 children and two teachers were killed. Shasta County School District has been working to increase its security in the time since. Associate superintendent Mike Freeman said they are looking at perimeter safety and will also be doing vulnerability assessment training in the fall.
More than 2,300 PG&E customers restored power near Anderson
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:19 p.m. UPDATE - PG&E has determined the cause of the outage was a short section of the power line called a "jumper", located at the pole that failed. 2:13 P.M. UPDATE - More than 2,300 PG&E customers have been restored power just west of Anderson,...
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now the Second-Largest Fire in California This Year
Last night’s report showed the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which started August 5 on the border of Humboldt and Trinity Counties, was 20,052 acres and 19% contained. That makes it the second-largest fire in California this year behind only the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. This morning’s report shows it at 21,609 acres and 19% contained.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex burns 20,000 acres, 19% contained; reduction in evacuation orders
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 7:47 p.m. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 20,052 acres with 19%, according to CAL FIRE authorities. 5:51 p.m. UPDATE - Evacuation orders have been reduced for parts of the Salyer community, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The area...
18 warrants leads to the discovery of 26,000 marijuana plants in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A marijuana eradication operation was recently completed by multiple agencies in Shasta County. Deputies said they located 26,413 marijuana plants, 3,042 pounds of processed marijuana and three guns after serving 18 warrants. According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, one person was arrested but was not...
Suspect in stabbing of homeless woman charged with attempted murder
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection to a stabbing in Red Bluff last week was arraigned on Wednesday. The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office said Chuslum Buckskin was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at no bail.
Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle
Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
Redding man arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon
REDDING, Calif. - At about 7:17 p.m., Redding Police apprehended a suspect in a stabbing incident, said the Redding Police Department. Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim, who identified him as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26, of Redding, said Redding PD. Ault fled the scene on foot.
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
Trinity County man arrested on multiple arson-related charges
A Trinity County man was recently arrested on arson-related charges in connection to a recent series of structure fires. Shortly after 5 AM on August 11, deputies responded to reports of multiple structure fires at Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston. Fire personnel successfully extinguished the fires. Witnesses told deputies...
CHP: Man hit and killed after walking into traffic on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - A deadly crash closed part of Highway 273 in Shasta County Thursday morning. The CHP said collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road and involved a person walking in a southbound lane. According Redding CHP Sgt. Hinkson, a southbound vehicle swerved...
