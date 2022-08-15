ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 1

Related
shastascout.org

Temple Beth Israel Responds To Local Antisemitism

Editor’s Note: This statement was released by Geri Copitch, a board member of Temple Beth Israel, in response to a recent distribution of antisemitic flyers in parts of Redding. Temple Beth Israel describes itself as a friendly, diverse, welcoming community coming from many streams of Judaism and many different backgrounds. They strive to reach out and engage their non-Jewish neighbors in exploring areas of commonality; sharing traditions and valuing qualities that make each of us divine and unique.
REDDING, CA
mynspr.org

‘Self-sufficient’ in Tehama County | Grizzly Flats investigation | California megaflood chances

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Tehama County residents told to be ‘self-sufficient’ during disasters. As peak wildfire season continues in the North State, officials say residents in Tehama County should be prepared to be entirely “self-sufficient” in the event of an emergency. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the resources to reach out to every resident or even publish information on social media.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Local
California Health
Redding, CA
Health
krcrtv.com

A call for teachers as local schools deal with staffing shortages

SHASTA CO, Calif. — — School starts for many students this week but a teacher shortage is being seen across the nation and here locally in Shasta County. Shasta County Associate Superintendent Mike Freeman said they, along with many other local schools, are dealing with staffing shortages coming into the school year.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Cops on Campus: Redding resource officers first day on campus

REDDING, Calif. — Wednesday was the first day of school for students in Shasta County but they're not the only ones stepping onto campus for the first time. The Redding Police Department introduced new School Resource Officers. School Resource Officers partner with our community schools to provide school safety and promote collaboration with the police department and our local schools.
actionnewsnow.com

Fitness hearing date set for Quinceañera stabbing suspect

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The teenage suspect in the deadly stabbing of Efrain Vargas at a Quinceañera was back in court on Tuesday. During the hearing, the juvenile court judge set a fitness hearing for Sept. 1 to determine whether the 17-year-old should be tried as an adult. “We...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#March For Life
krcrtv.com

How Northstate schools are increasing safety this upcoming school year

SHASTA CO, Calif. — — School safety became front of mind across the country following the Uvalde shooting where 19 children and two teachers were killed. Shasta County School District has been working to increase its security in the time since. Associate superintendent Mike Freeman said they are looking at perimeter safety and will also be doing vulnerability assessment training in the fall.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More than 2,300 PG&E customers restored power near Anderson

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:19 p.m. UPDATE - PG&E has determined the cause of the outage was a short section of the power line called a "jumper", located at the pole that failed. 2:13 P.M. UPDATE - More than 2,300 PG&E customers have been restored power just west of Anderson,...
ANDERSON, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now the Second-Largest Fire in California This Year

Last night’s report showed the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which started August 5 on the border of Humboldt and Trinity Counties, was 20,052 acres and 19% contained. That makes it the second-largest fire in California this year behind only the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. This morning’s report shows it at 21,609 acres and 19% contained.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in stabbing of homeless woman charged with attempted murder

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection to a stabbing in Red Bluff last week was arraigned on Wednesday. The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office said Chuslum Buckskin was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at no bail.
RED BLUFF, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle

Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon

REDDING, Calif. - At about 7:17 p.m., Redding Police apprehended a suspect in a stabbing incident, said the Redding Police Department. Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim, who identified him as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26, of Redding, said Redding PD. Ault fled the scene on foot.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
CORNING, CA
crimevoice.com

Trinity County man arrested on multiple arson-related charges

A Trinity County man was recently arrested on arson-related charges in connection to a recent series of structure fires. Shortly after 5 AM on August 11, deputies responded to reports of multiple structure fires at Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston. Fire personnel successfully extinguished the fires. Witnesses told deputies...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Man hit and killed after walking into traffic on Highway 273

REDDING, Calif. - A deadly crash closed part of Highway 273 in Shasta County Thursday morning. The CHP said collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road and involved a person walking in a southbound lane. According Redding CHP Sgt. Hinkson, a southbound vehicle swerved...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy