Despite weaker revenue when compared to last year, management was able to effectively create shareholder value through buybacks and cost reductions. Lowe’s Companies (LOW) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.67, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $4.58 per Lowe’s share. As a result, the stock is up roughly 3% as of this writing. In the past nine quarters, the company has beat estimates eight times.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO