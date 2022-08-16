Read full article on original website
Kohl’s Stock is Down after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Kohl’s stock took a significant hit this morning after releasing its Q2 Earnings. While there are some positive signs for Kohl’s going forward, it’s likely a good idea to get out of the storm that’s to come for now. It’s not shaping up to be a...
Wolfspeed Reports Q4 Results; Here’s Why the Stock Soared
Wolfspeed has delivered robust fourth-quarter numbers marked by an improved bottom line. Meanwhile, a major name on the Street has doubled down on the stock. Shares of silicon carbide and gallium nitride solutions provider Wolfspeed (WOLF) rose sharply yesterday following the company’s robust fourth-quarter showing. Revenue jumped 56.7% year-over-year to $228.5 million, outperforming estimates by ~$21 million. Impressively, Wolfspeed’s earnings per share of -$0.02 beat estimates of -$0.10. This is the eighth consecutive quarter that WOLF has successfully beaten bottom-line consensus estimates.
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
Here’s What Toyota (NYSE: TM) Is Worried About?
According to a top Toyota Motor executive, rising raw material costs, weak public charging facilities, and high sticker prices plague the EV industry outlook. Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) does not seem to be very optimistic about the demand trend in the electric vehicles industry. Jack Hollis, the Executive Vice-President of Sales at Toyota Motor North America, has recently cautioned that car buyers might prefer hybrid vehicles more and slowly switch to completely electric vehicles (EV) in the near term, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Here’s What TipRanks’ Data Tells Us About Retail Stocks’ Earnings
The week witnessed the earnings of some of the largest American retailers. Today we look at two of TipRanks tools to gauge how the recent earnings week for Retailers has been. A majority of American retailers reported earnings this week. Retailers sent out mixed signals, with some beating Wall Street expectations handsomely while a few failed miserably. Undoubtedly, the stock prices of most of these companies had already priced in a weak earnings season.
Here’s Why Target Stock Lost More than 3% This Morning
Target lost more than 3% in trading this morning after an earnings report that featured a narrow win and a big loss. The reasons behind that loss, however, may be smarter than some investors would think. Retail season is shaping up to be an exciting one, and the latest figures...
Lowe’s Reports Q2 Earnings Results; Stock is Up 3%
Despite weaker revenue when compared to last year, management was able to effectively create shareholder value through buybacks and cost reductions. Lowe’s Companies (LOW) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.67, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $4.58 per Lowe’s share. As a result, the stock is up roughly 3% as of this writing. In the past nine quarters, the company has beat estimates eight times.
3 Major Bank Stocks Benefiting from an Improving Economic Outlook
Improving U.S. economic conditions marked by a strong labor market, improving consumer sentiment, and calming red-hot inflation levels have set the stage for a rally in some major bank stocks like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo. Three major bank stocks, Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), and...
Here’s Why Eargo Stock Has Gained 184% in Two Days
The historic rule from the FDA on hearing aids is changing the fortunes of hearing aids maker Eargo. Investors are cheering on the stock, causing it to rally significantly. After closing ~77% higher yesterday, Eargo, Inc. (EAR) shares are up another 60% in today’s trading session as investors cheered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) new rule on hearing aids.
Denbury Stock’s Shares Jumped Yesterday and Could Pop Even More. Here’s Why.
After emerging from bankruptcy in 2020 and becoming debt free recently, Denbury is looking at a strategic transaction. Investors are already cheering the development. Shares of independent energy company Denbury, Inc. (DEN) (GB:0I8A) closed higher yesterday after reports of a possible sale. Shares are now up 45.4% over the past month.
Upstart Stock Price Zooms 49% in August. Will the Uptrend Sustain?
Upstart stock jumped 49% so far in August. However, multiple headwinds, including funding constraints, could limit the recovery. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has spiked over 49% so far in August. Further, it closed about 9.7% higher on Tuesday after Coatue Management revealed a stake in UPST stock. While UPST stock has recovered quite a lot, it is still down about 76% on a year-to-date basis. Further, its business faces multiple headwinds, which could stall the recovery in UPST stock.
Ahead of Earnings, Which is the Best Cybersecurity Stock?
Despite macro challenges, Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about cybersecurity companies based on the strong demand for their products amid rising threats. In this article, we’ll discuss three cybersecurity companies: Zscaler, Palo Alto, and CrowdStrike, and look at the expectations for their upcoming results. Cyber attacks have been on...
Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022
Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a ‘Top Pick,’ investors should take note.
Is Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) Stock a Buy Now?
Operations in key basins, huge proven reserves, and a policy of rewarding stakeholders raise the investment appeal of Occidental Petroleum. The stock could look attractive to investors looking for long-term gains and a regular flow of income. Investors interested in U.S. oil & gas companies could find Texas-based Occidental Petroleum...
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock Is Falling
BBBY stock has been falling since yesterday after an investor filed to divest his stake in the company. Shares of domestic merchandise retail store chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) lost 18% in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the release of the news that activist investor Ryan Cohen was planning to sell his stake in the company. Cohen is also the chairman of GameStop, which is widely considered to be another meme stock.
Will Innergex Stock (TSE: INE) Get a Boost from PacifiCorp Agreement?
Innergex Renewable Energy’s initiatives to bolster its development efforts in the United States should benefit from the successful construction of the Boswell Springs wind project. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE: INE) has signed a 30-year, 320 megawatts (MW) power purchase agreement (PPA) with PacifiCorp in which the former will...
AO World posts £37m loss but shares soar on 2023 profit forecast
Electrical retailer AO World (GB:AO) has posted a £37m loss for the year to March 31, blaming driver shortages and supply chain inefficiencies – but forecasts profit for the fiscal year 2023. The London-listed group says it expects adjusted core profits of £20-£30 million in the 2023 financial...
How Will Applied Materials (AMAT) Fare in Q3?
Applied Materials’ results for the third quarter are expected to disappoint as revenues are only expected to witness marginal growth while earnings are expected to decline from the prior year. However, top investors are loading up on the stock, optimistic about the company’s prospects. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
Here’s Why Bill.com Stock is Up Over 20% in Pre-Market Today
Bill.com has surprised investors with solid fourth-quarter results and upbeat Fiscal 2023 guidance. Management expects to turn profitable in Fiscal 2023 on a non-GAAP basis. Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) surprised investors by reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. The provider of cloud-based software solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) beat Wall Street’s expectations on both top and bottom lines. BILL stock is up over 21% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
