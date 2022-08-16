Read full article on original website
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Local Homestead Creamery makes ice cream and sells itCheryl E PrestonFranklin County, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Dino Festival at Virginia Museum of Natural History unveils never before seen dinosaur fossilsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
cardinalnews.org
Old Timers baseball in Halifax County ‘keeps people young’
Every Sunday between now and October, you can find men from all walks of life on the Halifax County High School baseball field. One thing these men have in common: none of them let age stop them from playing the game that they love. “When you get to 40 or...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame wants more nominees from Southwest, Southside
When Will Driscoll made a recent stop in Roanoke, it was more than just a courtesy. Driscoll, the executive director of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, plans to visit the area more regularly. “Obviously, being the official hall of fame for the state of Virginia, I think it’s important...
North Carolina A&T fires coach Will Jones
North Carolina A&T fired men’s basketball coach Will Jones on Thursday, a few weeks before the start of practice for
WSLS
10 NEWS INVESTIGATES: Financial burdens left in the wake of Roanoke football team fallout
ROANOKE, Va. – Since our 10 News investigation into the South Forest Community Christian football program began two weeks ago, there’s been more fallout. The investigation started with a tip about questionable housing for student-athletes on the team. Out-of-state players paying a $500 deposit on what they thought...
Martinsville, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Carroll County High School football team will have a game with Martinsville High School on August 19, 2022, 15:00:00. Carroll County High SchoolMartinsville High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
South Boston, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in South Boston. The Buckingham County High School football team will have a game with Halifax County High School on August 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
WSLS
Wendell Scott Charity Ride to be held in Southside
ROANOKE, Va. – The Wendell Scott Foundation will be holding a Wendell Scott Charity Ride in Danville on August 27. The ride will include pivotal stops that were important to the Scott family’s legacy. “We’re going to ride around Danville and touch some unique locations around Danville that...
Rocky Mount, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cave Spring High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on August 19, 2022, 15:00:00. Cave Spring High SchoolFranklin County High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
cardinalnews.org
Anne Elise Hastings to play shows in Blacksburg and Roanoke
Anne Elise Hastings and her Revolving Cast of Characters will play shows in Blacksburg and Roanoke in September. The band will play The Spot on Kirk on Sept. 10 with Corey Hunley and the XYZ Gallery in Blacksburg on Sept. 11. The band is based in New Orleans but Hastings...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville: "Destination city"
With scoops of dirt from more than a dozen silver shovels, Danville is on its way to becoming a destination city. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site, as the city closes a chapter on the past and begins a new one for the future.
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg’s Torc Robotics gets new CEO; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke’s first Black fire chief authors autobiography. — The Roanoke Times. Former Pamplin mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds. — Lynchburg News & Advance. Patrick County provides tax relief. —...
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
cardinalnews.org
South Boston bootcamp for new businesses accepting applications; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. South Boston bootcamp for new businesses accepting applications. Applications are now open for the Winter 2023 CO.STARTERS Core Business Bootcamp sponored by the RISE Collective in South Boston. This program is...
NRVNews
Dowdy, Joshua Michael
Joshua Michael Dowdy, age 33, of Christiansburg died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Radford, Virginia on March 13, 1989. He is preceded in death by his sister Ashley Dowdy, Uncle Gary Dowdy, and Grandfather Bobby Dowdy. He is survived by his mother, Sheri...
pcpatriot.com
Big day arrives – Fazoli’s opens in Dublin
The big day has finally arrived. Fazoli’s at 4416 Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin has opened. Tuesday was the first day of operations for the quick-serve Italian restaurant. Tuesday’s opening was one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the county. On Monday, local business and government leaders and...
cardinalnews.org
Steel Wheels and Chatham County Line to play near Galax
The Steel Wheels and Chatham County Line will play the Blue Ridge Music Center on Saturday, August 27th at 7 pm. The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax. Steel Wheels was formed in Harrisonburg. Band members include Trent Wagler (guitar,...
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
