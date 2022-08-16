ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

WSLS

Wendell Scott Charity Ride to be held in Southside

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wendell Scott Foundation will be holding a Wendell Scott Charity Ride in Danville on August 27. The ride will include pivotal stops that were important to the Scott family’s legacy. “We’re going to ride around Danville and touch some unique locations around Danville that...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Anne Elise Hastings to play shows in Blacksburg and Roanoke

Anne Elise Hastings and her Revolving Cast of Characters will play shows in Blacksburg and Roanoke in September. The band will play The Spot on Kirk on Sept. 10 with Corey Hunley and the XYZ Gallery in Blacksburg on Sept. 11. The band is based in New Orleans but Hastings...
BLACKSBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville: "Destination city"

With scoops of dirt from more than a dozen silver shovels, Danville is on its way to becoming a destination city. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site, as the city closes a chapter on the past and begins a new one for the future.
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Blacksburg’s Torc Robotics gets new CEO; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke’s first Black fire chief authors autobiography. — The Roanoke Times. Former Pamplin mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds. — Lynchburg News & Advance. Patrick County provides tax relief. —...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cardinalnews.org

South Boston bootcamp for new businesses accepting applications; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. South Boston bootcamp for new businesses accepting applications. Applications are now open for the Winter 2023 CO.STARTERS Core Business Bootcamp sponored by the RISE Collective in South Boston. This program is...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
NRVNews

Dowdy, Joshua Michael

Joshua Michael Dowdy, age 33, of Christiansburg died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Radford, Virginia on March 13, 1989. He is preceded in death by his sister Ashley Dowdy, Uncle Gary Dowdy, and Grandfather Bobby Dowdy. He is survived by his mother, Sheri...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Big day arrives – Fazoli’s opens in Dublin

The big day has finally arrived. Fazoli’s at 4416 Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin has opened. Tuesday was the first day of operations for the quick-serve Italian restaurant. Tuesday’s opening was one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the county. On Monday, local business and government leaders and...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Steel Wheels and Chatham County Line to play near Galax

The Steel Wheels and Chatham County Line will play the Blue Ridge Music Center on Saturday, August 27th at 7 pm. The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax. Steel Wheels was formed in Harrisonburg. Band members include Trent Wagler (guitar,...
GALAX, VA
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE

