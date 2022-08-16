ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

cardinalnews.org

New co-working space opens in Roanoke

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Williamson: Coworking Office Space opened Tuesday on Williamson Road in Roanoke. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, Sr. and Phil North of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors formally cut the ribbon.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke College receives $1.5 million donation for race study center

Roanoke College has received a $1.5 million endowment gift from Trustee Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo ’78 to support the College’s Center for Studying Structures of Race. The Center for Studying Structures of Race conducts a variety of research, programming and educational activities. Cassullo has been a member of Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family

ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
ROANOKE, VA
wmra.org

Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move

The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Potential development downtown could make changes to pedestrian mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City leaders met to discuss the potential for development on a prime piece of property downtown Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, a potential developer Tuesday said the demolition of the Brown's Lock and Safe building on West Market would be the first step toward redesigning a key property downtown.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pmg-va.com

ElectricCoArt Bistro features Robert Pennix

The ElectricCoArt Bistro regularly changes it’s art displays. Currently it is featuring work by Robert Pennix, a Lynchburg artist. Pennix held a session, Friday, where people could view his work and talk to him. Pennix, an Amherst County native, currently lives in Lynchburg. He’s always been interested in art...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains on this day 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States....
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Anne Elise Hastings to play shows in Blacksburg and Roanoke

Anne Elise Hastings and her Revolving Cast of Characters will play shows in Blacksburg and Roanoke in September. The band will play The Spot on Kirk on Sept. 10 with Corey Hunley and the XYZ Gallery in Blacksburg on Sept. 11. The band is based in New Orleans but Hastings...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus. Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus. The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers. The installation is part...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Carilion postpones major new mental health care facility

Carilion Clinic is pausing the planned construction of a new behavioral health center — originally part of $300 million expansion on its Roanoke campus — to integrate lessons learned from the pandemic, its CEO said Tuesday. Calling the pandemic a world-changing crisis, but one with some “silver lining”...
ROANOKE, VA

