cardinalnews.org
New co-working space opens in Roanoke
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Williamson: Coworking Office Space opened Tuesday on Williamson Road in Roanoke. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, Sr. and Phil North of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors formally cut the ribbon.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke College receives $1.5 million donation for race study center
Roanoke College has received a $1.5 million endowment gift from Trustee Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo ’78 to support the College’s Center for Studying Structures of Race. The Center for Studying Structures of Race conducts a variety of research, programming and educational activities. Cassullo has been a member of Roanoke...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
WSLS
Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family
ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
wfirnews.com
New Roanoke cafe offers first donate-what-you-can concept
A new cafe in Roanoke brings a first-of-its-kind model to the Star City. Instead of set prices, they ask you to donate what you can. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WSLS
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
wmra.org
Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move
The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame wants more nominees from Southwest, Southside
When Will Driscoll made a recent stop in Roanoke, it was more than just a courtesy. Driscoll, the executive director of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, plans to visit the area more regularly. “Obviously, being the official hall of fame for the state of Virginia, I think it’s important...
cbs19news
Potential development downtown could make changes to pedestrian mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City leaders met to discuss the potential for development on a prime piece of property downtown Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, a potential developer Tuesday said the demolition of the Brown's Lock and Safe building on West Market would be the first step toward redesigning a key property downtown.
pmg-va.com
ElectricCoArt Bistro features Robert Pennix
The ElectricCoArt Bistro regularly changes it’s art displays. Currently it is featuring work by Robert Pennix, a Lynchburg artist. Pennix held a session, Friday, where people could view his work and talk to him. Pennix, an Amherst County native, currently lives in Lynchburg. He’s always been interested in art...
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains on this day 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States....
cardinalnews.org
Anne Elise Hastings to play shows in Blacksburg and Roanoke
Anne Elise Hastings and her Revolving Cast of Characters will play shows in Blacksburg and Roanoke in September. The band will play The Spot on Kirk on Sept. 10 with Corey Hunley and the XYZ Gallery in Blacksburg on Sept. 11. The band is based in New Orleans but Hastings...
WSLS
Liberty University installs emergency blue light call boxes on campus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is taking a major step to enhance safety on campus. Leaders said they recently installed and activated 13 emergency blue light call boxes across campus. The boxes are equipped with cameras and two-way communication systems to interact with emergency dispatchers. The installation is part...
Augusta Free Press
UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson
The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
WSLS
Lynchburg’s ‘Men2School’ shows support, encouragement on LCS’s first day of school
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The moment Lynchburg City students stepped off the school bus Tuesday morning, they faced their first test of the 2022-2023 academic year – navigating through a sea of support. A group called “Men2School” is made up of church members, fraternities, and other organizations with the...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
Franklin News Post
Carilion postpones major new mental health care facility
Carilion Clinic is pausing the planned construction of a new behavioral health center — originally part of $300 million expansion on its Roanoke campus — to integrate lessons learned from the pandemic, its CEO said Tuesday. Calling the pandemic a world-changing crisis, but one with some “silver lining”...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
