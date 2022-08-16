Jim Mullin says he feels like he’s living through an Old Testament plague. What used to be pleasant summer evenings on the deck have turned instead into a battle against nature, and against the swarms of bugs – a particularly nasty bug that shows up by the thousands and is tough to kill. “If I took a flyswatter out on my deck, I’d kill 30,” he says. Some evenings, Mullin – who lives in Cecil County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore – goes swimming in the Bohemia River, except on one particular night the vineyard across the river had sprayed for the bugs. Mullin went to the river to swim; the insects decamped to the river, as well – to wait out the spray.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO