Virginia Tech opens academic residential space for LGBTQ+ students; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Virginia Tech opens academic residential space for LGBTQ+ students. Virginia Tech will open an academic residential space...
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame wants more nominees from Southwest, Southside
When Will Driscoll made a recent stop in Roanoke, it was more than just a courtesy. Driscoll, the executive director of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, plans to visit the area more regularly. “Obviously, being the official hall of fame for the state of Virginia, I think it’s important...
The spotted lanternfly is a threat to wine industry. It’s also a nasty nuisance.
Jim Mullin says he feels like he’s living through an Old Testament plague. What used to be pleasant summer evenings on the deck have turned instead into a battle against nature, and against the swarms of bugs – a particularly nasty bug that shows up by the thousands and is tough to kill. “If I took a flyswatter out on my deck, I’d kill 30,” he says. Some evenings, Mullin – who lives in Cecil County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore – goes swimming in the Bohemia River, except on one particular night the vineyard across the river had sprayed for the bugs. Mullin went to the river to swim; the insects decamped to the river, as well – to wait out the spray.
A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?
ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
Special prosecutor probes electoral board controversy in Nottoway; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Special prosecutor trying to sort out election drama in Nottoway County. — Virginia Mercury. Shouting match between Nottoway registrar and electoral board member triggers 911 call. — Crewe Burkeville Journal. New program to...
