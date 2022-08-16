ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shackelford County, TX

DPS: One Dead in Big Country Rollover Crash

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOfG2_0hJ2bY4F00

ALBANY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting the driver of a Chevrolet SUV was killed in a rollover crash in Shackelford County north of Albany in the Big Country Saturday afternoon.

According to a report from DPS Trooper Gilbert Valdez, 51-year-old Robin Derrick Morrison of Albany was northbound in a Chevrolet SUV on US Highway 283 around 1 p.m. Saturday.

For an unknown reason Morrison's SUV crossed the roadway to the left side.  Evidence indicates the driver over corrected and drifted back into the correct lane but Morrison lost control and went into a side skid.  The SUV began to rollover and left the roadway and crashed.

Morrison was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.  The driver was pronounced dead by Shackelford County Judge Robert Skelton.  Morrison was not wearing a seatbelt.

The skies were clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Unknown suspect fires shots at cars in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of E Overland Trail – Burglary of BuildingA suspect broke into a north […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist accused of killing Abilene homeless man charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist accused of killing an Abilene homeless man in 2019 has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide. Damien Wood, of Snyder, is set to be arraigned on the Criminally Negligent Homicide in Taylor County Friday afternoon. Wood is accused of striking homeless man Ronald Crane, 48, as he was […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Biker Charged with Negligent Homicide After Running Over Homeless Man

ABILENE – The Taylor County District Attorney's Office has charged a motorcyclist with criminally negligent homicide for a 2019 crash where a homeless man was struck and killed by a motorcycle. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 19, Damien Wood, of Snyder, will be arraigned today at a Taylor...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Shackelford County, TX
City
Albany, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Last of trio accused of multiple burglaries in Abilene arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The last of a trio of suspects connected to multiple burglaries in Abilene has been arrested.  Samuel Ndayishimiye was booked into the Taylor County Jail Wednesday on two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. He remains held in jail on bonds totaling $65,000. Prior to Ndayishimiye’s arrest, suspect Jamyl Taylor was […]
ABILENE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been identified in the fatal head-on wreck in Clay County. Kerry Hodges was identified as one of the victims in the fatal wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde in a Facebook post. Hodges’ wife was also involved in the wreck […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for family violence after poking his girlfriend’s head

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1900 block of Industrial Blvd – Theft of Property Police responded a report of a theft […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Docs: South Texas woman claiming to be pregnant accused of smuggling meth

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show. Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. According to the […]
DONNA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
RISING STAR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Country#Traffic Accident
BigCountryHomepage

HELP: Abilene police need to identify this man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying “we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store.” Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: More counterfeit cash circulating in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4300 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of Motor Vehicle A victim reported their vehicle […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: 7 Taylor County indictments involved crimes against children

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Michael Roselle – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine Joshua Gosson – Fraudulent Possession of Debit Card Information Clemente Luna III […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman says ex threatened to send intimate visual material to her church

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1600 block of S 16th Street – Criminal Trespass Police responded to a report of criminal […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Searching for Thief Who Stole Thousands of Cigarettes

ABILENE – The Abilene Police Department on Monday announced that it currently searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of cigarettes. According to the APD, on Aug. 12, over $4,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a gas station in the 3100 block of S Danville Dr. If...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy