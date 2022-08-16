DPS: One Dead in Big Country Rollover Crash

ALBANY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting the driver of a Chevrolet SUV was killed in a rollover crash in Shackelford County north of Albany in the Big Country Saturday afternoon.

According to a report from DPS Trooper Gilbert Valdez, 51-year-old Robin Derrick Morrison of Albany was northbound in a Chevrolet SUV on US Highway 283 around 1 p.m. Saturday.

For an unknown reason Morrison's SUV crossed the roadway to the left side. Evidence indicates the driver over corrected and drifted back into the correct lane but Morrison lost control and went into a side skid. The SUV began to rollover and left the roadway and crashed.

Morrison was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver was pronounced dead by Shackelford County Judge Robert Skelton. Morrison was not wearing a seatbelt.

The skies were clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.