Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame RB Gi'Bran Payne Finding Comfort, Gaining Confidence

Running back Gi’Bran Payne was set to be an Indiana Hoosier. The four-star prospect signed his letter of intent and then saw running backs coach Deland McCullough leave the Indiana program for Notre Dame. Payne didn’t make an impulse decision, but one that involved much thought and reflection.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame Running Back Room Thrilled to be on the Field with Offensive Line, Buchner

Running back Kyren Williams is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams, which means Notre Dame must replace 1,361 total yards and 17 touchdowns this fall. With new running backs coach Deland McCullough at the helm, this unit appears up for the challenge, but the offense as a whole should be in a much better position to help the running backs thrive.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame Intensity Showing, Blake Grupe Shining

Ohio State will host Notre Dame in just over two weeks in one of college football’s biggest games of the year. First-year head coach Marcus Freeman has downplayed much of the talk about the game since he took over for Brian Kelly in December, but he’s also made sure to push his team during the offseason and now fall camp.
COLUMBUS, OH
Irish Running Backs are Staying Healthy, Ready for the 2022 Season

Freshman Jadarian Price will miss the 2022 season after he ruptured his Achilles tendon over the summer. Going forward, Notre Dame will have four scholarship running backs at its disposal: junior Chris Tyree, sophomores Audric Estime and Logan Diggs and freshman Gi'Bran Payne. With the Ohio State game less than...
NOTRE DAME, IN

