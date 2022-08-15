ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Freedom Caucus members have a big ask for GOP leaders: Reject a lame-duck bill with new spending amounts and work to get funding back to Trump-era levels.

 3 days ago
James in the Cape
2d ago

are the Republicans ever going to do anything for the American working class? or are they just concerned with giving huge businesses and corporations tax breaks? it seems they don't work for us anymore.

Bgirl
2d ago

This is a joke because trump spent more than Biden!! And he didn't make any new legislation. These new republicans are not good at their jobs they are just barn burners

Truth hurts
2d ago

house freedom caucus has no agenda. when the gop had the majority all they do is fight the leadership. I wish they have an agenda that we can scrutinize.

