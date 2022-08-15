House Freedom Caucus members have a big ask for GOP leaders: Reject a lame-duck bill with new spending amounts and work to get funding back to Trump-era levels.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO