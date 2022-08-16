An 'extreme heat belt' will impact over 100 million Americans in the next 30 years, study finds

Read full article on original website
Related
Storm activity continues across Arizona; temperatures expected to be below average
Monsoonal activity continues in Arizona as thunderstorms are possible across the state on Sunday with higher chances in the northern areas, according to the National Weather Service. Storms are expected to develop in northern areas and spread towards the south to the lower desserts throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, according...
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
Sen. Lindsey Graham scores win in Georgia election case. A hiker is missing after flash flooding at Zion National Park. And the daughter of a Putin ally was killed in a car bombing. It's the biggest news you missed.
Comments / 0