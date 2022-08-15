Read full article on original website
biocompare.com
Neuron Generation Restores Memory in Mice with Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disorder resulting in memory impairments and reduced gray matter volume within the brain. Its effects are devastating, but none more so than the losses in cognition and memory that patients experience daily. Research teams across the globe have been trying to learn more about this degenerative disease. A team at the University of Illinois Chicago may have revealed more about how neurogenesis plays a role in retrieving memories within diseased states.
New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
Mycobacteria Infection Model to Accelerate Search for Treatment
Researchers in Australia have successfully engineered human immune cells to model mycobacteria infection, which is common among immunocompromised individuals. The breakthrough paves the way for new drug testing and treatments against the opportunistic infection, which to date has limited options because of a lack of infection models to test new drugs.
Research Sheds Light on Hepatitis E’s Immune System Evasion
Researchers in Germany report new insights into the impact of single-nucleotide variants (SNV) on the replication cycle of hepatitis E virus (HEV), a disease that causes about 70,000 deaths annually and is increasing in prevalence. The findings may guide development of personalized antiviral strategies in the future. HEV is the...
Neutrophil Extracellular Traps Implicated in Contact Dermatitis
A research team from Japan’s Fujita Health University School of Medicine reports insights into the molecular mechanisms that trigger contact hypersensitivity (CHS), more widely known as contact dermatitis. The common condition is the result of an allergic reaction to substances such as perfumes, household chemicals, and accessories. The group...
