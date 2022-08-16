I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest

MIAMI - A child is dead and two adults injured after an overnight hit-and-run crash on the Turnpike. It happened after midnight, north of Griffin Road. Investigators say a 2015 Volkswagen Passat was stopped northbound on the inside travel lane when a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE struck the Passat. The impact caused heavy damage to both vehicles. A woman and a man who were in the Passat were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center and a girl, who was in the backseat died at the scene. The Mercedes then left the scene, according the Florida Highway Patrol. No other details were made available. Authorities are looking for the Mercedes, which should have heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO