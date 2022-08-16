ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
mybasin.com

KFCS Announces They Will Cover Supply Costs

Like last year, Klamath Falls City Schools will be paying for school supplies for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. School supplies will be purchased by KFCS and be dispersed to students by their school. Parents will be notified by their school if there might be something else students would need to buy before school begins.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Klamath County, OR
Education
County
Klamath County, OR
Local
Oregon Education
KDRV

Bullhead and fathead minnows out at Heart Lake?

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is working on plans to treat Heart Lake in Lake County. Its plans include public meetings to talk about removing fathead minnow and bullhead fish. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) plans to host public meetings in...
LAKEVIEW, OR
KDRV

Rogue Pack wolves have 13th cattle kill since start of July

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife today is recording the Rogue Pack wolves' 13th cattle kill in less than two months. Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has posted confirmed wolf depredations in Klamath County, noting that federal U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services agents found the most recently attacked steer injured near the Fort Klamath area where, "The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. It was estimated that the injuries to the steer occurred 8-12 hours prior to the investigation."
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Oregon Tech Names Mike Anderson as Interim Cross Country Coach

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech has announced the hiring of Mike Anderson as interim men’s and women’s cross country coach for the 2022 season. Anderson joins the staff after 15 years as the top assistant at College of Idaho, helping the Yotes to a combined 19 Cascade Conference cross country and track championships. In 2021, he was honored as the USTFCCCA West Region Women’s Track and Field Assistant Coach of the Year.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#High School#Kcsd
The Madras Pioneer

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Paisley Caves open door to past civilizations

Archeological excavations change timeline of earliest human occupation of North America Paisley Caves are located along the old wave-cut terraces of ancient Lake Chewaucan near Paisley, Oregon in Oregon's Great Basin. During past ice ages, the basin was occupied by a huge inland lake, with the only remnant now being Summer Lake. Multiple wildlife and plants were living along the shores and waterways. The caves were first archaeologically excavated in 1938-39 by renowned University of Oregon archaeologist Luther S. Cressman. His findings determined that early human occupants had inhabited their environment at the same time as extinct Pleistocene species,...
PAISLEY, OR
Klamath Alerts

KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Hit and run crash kills motorcyclist

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. According to reports by KFPD, when the vehicles collided,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident, Klamath Falls, Aug. 16

On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in the middle of the travel lane facing westbound traffic. A westbound Toyota pickup, operated by James Richardson-Lawson, age 38, from Klamath Falls, collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Richardson-Lawson was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next of kin notification. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
theashlandchronicle.com

Thieves Disable Early Fire Detection Cameras

PROSPECT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the theft of Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) equipment stolen from a lookout tower in the Prospect area. Two men broke into the tower on Sunday afternoon around 12:45. The thieves stole batteries and solar panels used to power the lookout tower’s fire detection camera. With these items stolen, the camera is no longer operational, leaving a hole in the camera network and taking away the opportunity for early fire detection.
KTVL

One dead in Klamath Falls crash

Klamath Falls, Ore. — A pedestrian is dead after a motor vehicle crash over the weekend in Klamath Falls. At around 9:30 pm Saturday August 13, Oregon State Troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. An investigation revealed...
KTVL

66-year-old pedestrian killed by vehicle in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS — Law enforcement released the name of the pedestrian killed on Saturday, August 13 after walking into the roadway and being struck by a pickup truck. 66-year-old Ronald Symonds was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. At about 9:30 pm, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Pedestrian dies in crash on South Sixth Street

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

OSP investigating fatal vehicle crash on 6th Street Saturday

On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy