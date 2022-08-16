Read full article on original website
mybasin.com
KFCS Announces They Will Cover Supply Costs
Like last year, Klamath Falls City Schools will be paying for school supplies for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. School supplies will be purchased by KFCS and be dispersed to students by their school. Parents will be notified by their school if there might be something else students would need to buy before school begins.
mybasin.com
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR THE OREGON MAIN STREET CONFERENCE IN KLAMATH FALLS, OCTOBER 5-7
“Engage-Inspire-Empower” is the theme of the 2022 Oregon Main Street Conference that will take place October 5-7 in downtown Klamath Falls at the Ross Ragland Theater and Ragland Cultural Center. Through inspired leadership, main street programs throughout Oregon are helping to increase the vitality of historic downtowns and traditional...
Herald and News
Final PALM dinner service provided at First United Methodist Church in Klamath Falls
They came in all shapes and sizes from every corner of Klamath Falls. They wore button-down shirts and tank tops. Baggy camo pants and yellow summer dresses. There was a man with dog tags and a man with a dog. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the First United Methodist Church in...
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KDRV
Bullhead and fathead minnows out at Heart Lake?
LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is working on plans to treat Heart Lake in Lake County. Its plans include public meetings to talk about removing fathead minnow and bullhead fish. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) plans to host public meetings in...
KDRV
Rogue Pack wolves have 13th cattle kill since start of July
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife today is recording the Rogue Pack wolves' 13th cattle kill in less than two months. Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has posted confirmed wolf depredations in Klamath County, noting that federal U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services agents found the most recently attacked steer injured near the Fort Klamath area where, "The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. It was estimated that the injuries to the steer occurred 8-12 hours prior to the investigation."
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 1218 Crescent Ave, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
See this great home in the heart of Klamath Falls, near Klamath Union High School and downtown! The home is ready to move in with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 2519 sq. feet of living space. Price has been reduced!. PRICED AT $255,000. Shown by top agent Don Downing...
mybasin.com
Oregon Tech Names Mike Anderson as Interim Cross Country Coach
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech has announced the hiring of Mike Anderson as interim men’s and women’s cross country coach for the 2022 season. Anderson joins the staff after 15 years as the top assistant at College of Idaho, helping the Yotes to a combined 19 Cascade Conference cross country and track championships. In 2021, he was honored as the USTFCCCA West Region Women’s Track and Field Assistant Coach of the Year.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Paisley Caves open door to past civilizations
Archeological excavations change timeline of earliest human occupation of North America Paisley Caves are located along the old wave-cut terraces of ancient Lake Chewaucan near Paisley, Oregon in Oregon's Great Basin. During past ice ages, the basin was occupied by a huge inland lake, with the only remnant now being Summer Lake. Multiple wildlife and plants were living along the shores and waterways. The caves were first archaeologically excavated in 1938-39 by renowned University of Oregon archaeologist Luther S. Cressman. His findings determined that early human occupants had inhabited their environment at the same time as extinct Pleistocene species,...
KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
Herald and News
NEW GUY IN TOWN: Bird scooter gives me wings to fly through Klamath Falls streets
If you’re anything like me, you’ve seen the electric scooters sitting around town, sometimes on sidewalks, often situated on or near Main Street. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve never tried to actually ride one before. On Tuesday, it was time to change all that....
Klamath Falls News
Hit and run crash kills motorcyclist
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. According to reports by KFPD, when the vehicles collided,...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Klamath Falls, Aug. 16
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in the middle of the travel lane facing westbound traffic. A westbound Toyota pickup, operated by James Richardson-Lawson, age 38, from Klamath Falls, collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Richardson-Lawson was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next of kin notification. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
theashlandchronicle.com
Thieves Disable Early Fire Detection Cameras
PROSPECT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the theft of Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) equipment stolen from a lookout tower in the Prospect area. Two men broke into the tower on Sunday afternoon around 12:45. The thieves stole batteries and solar panels used to power the lookout tower’s fire detection camera. With these items stolen, the camera is no longer operational, leaving a hole in the camera network and taking away the opportunity for early fire detection.
KTVL
Missing Person: Klamath Falls family seeking public assistance in locating Janna Lindsey
A Klamath Falls family has not seen Janna Lindsey since August 10th when she went on a trip to a local store. Janna is about 5ft 8 and was last seen in a white Volkswagan sedan. She was expected to visit a local store and then meet her husband after that. The family has not heard from her since that time.
KTVL
clayconews.com
Klamath Falls News
