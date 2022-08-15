Read full article on original website
Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
GALLERY: Utah School for Deaf & Blind holds first ever football practice in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah School for the Deaf and the Blind held the first-ever football practice Wednesday evening. The new, co-ed eight person team gathered at the Salt Lake Campus of the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind located at 1655 E. 3300 South.
Swimmer hospitalized after near-drowning at South Jordan gym
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man swimming at a gym in South Jordan has been taken to the hospital after a near-drowning incident. Officer Wenner with South Jordan Police Department said they were first notified of a possible drowning at the Life Time Fitness at 10996 South River Front Parkway just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
GALLERY: Sandy elementary school celebrates first day back to class
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Schools around the state are welcoming hundreds of students back through their doors for the 2022-2023 school year. In the Canyons School District, Glacier Hills Elementary School in Sandy celebrated with a red carpet, and, of course, Blizzard — their Yeti mascot. Monday marked...
Concerns raised that students' walk to school goes through SLC homeless encampments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Community members voiced concerns about the route students take to school, which passes by homeless camps in Salt Lake City. The Jordan River Trail between 500 North and 700 North is currently a hot spot for numerous homeless camps on both sides of the river.
Utah special needs student left out of yearbook, mother seeks answers from district
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah special needs student was left out of the yearbook, and his mother is now seeking answers from the district. His mother said they purchased a yearbook at the end of last school year, only to find her son’s name and picture were missing from the Roy Jr. High yearbook.
Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns amid boss's administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The second in command at the Salt Lake City School District has resigned after the man who hired her was placed on paid administrative leave more than a month ago. Sources told the 2News Crisis In the Classroom team that Associate Superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn...
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, age 2, was left outside...
Administrator transferred to another school after investigation reveals racial slur used
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A former vice principal at Bennion Jr. High called an 8th-grade African American girl the N-word last May. The incident happened during a student protest outside of the school. The employee was put on paid leave while the district investigated and they’ve now concluded the...
Riverton to tap into old source to ensure city has enough water amid drought, growth
RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amid growth and record drought, Riverton City officials will soon tap into an old source in the search for more water. “Water is always, I think, at the forefront of my mind,” Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said. “Really I think one of the most important things a mayor or elected official can do is to try to look ahead.”
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found, returned home safely
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said Ethan was found safely and has since returned home. (ORIGINAL STORY): Ogden police are asking for tips from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Ethan Vandam ran away from his residence in the area of 100...
Six Latter-day Saint churches vandalized in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy Police Department are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the department said they got reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said in all, six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism,...
SLCo DA announces expansion of diversion pilot program for 'low-risk' offenders
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sim Gill, the district attorney for Salt Lake County, has announced the second stage of a diversion program for criminal suspects, launched as a pilot program two years ago. The goal of the diversion program is to change behavior. 313 people graduated from the...
20-year-old construction worker seriously burned in Salt Lake City trailer fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A construction worker was seriously burned in a Salt Lake City trailer fire on Tuesday. Officials said the incident happened near 669 South 18th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. According to the initial information released, the victim was a 20-year-old male who was refueling equipment...
Alleged arsonist sets mental health service building on fire in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say intentionally set fire to a Tooele office building. Officials said they were called to the Tooele Valley Behavioral Health building around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a structure fire. Officers and firefighters were informed...
5 Questions with Spence: Utah or BYU, which pre-season ranking makes more sense?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s a brand new edition of 5 Questions with Spence as Spence Checketts from ESPN 700 joins our Dave Fox. Dave grills spence on the AP pre-season football poll, and which team better deserves it’s ranking. Utah or BYU?. Plus UFC Boss...
Court docs: Members of 'Kingston polygamist family' involved in Sandy hate crimes
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — New charging documents are shedding light on the people accused of committing hate crimes in Sandy, and one activist believes their involvement is no coincidence. As KUTV 2News has previously reported, a young gay couple was harassed, punched, and called homophobic slurs on July 30....
Number of homes for sale reaches normal levels as price growth slows
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The supply of houses for sale in Utah is officially “back to normal,” the chief economist for the Salt Lake Board of Realtors told KUTV 2News. Dejan Eskic, who also studies the housing market as a senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said higher mortgage interest rates have led to more inventory on the market. As of Monday, there were nearly 10,000 homes for sale statewide – an increase of 140 percent from a year ago.
71-year-old motorcyclist dies in overnight crash on Trappers Loop
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist dies late Tuesday night after apparently hitting a guardrail on state Route 167 and plummeting down a steep embankment, according to authorities. It's the latest in more than 1,100 motorcycle crashes that have happened in Utah this year, and it's the 42nd...
