North Ogden, UT

kmyu.tv

Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
LOGAN, UT
kmyu.tv

Swimmer hospitalized after near-drowning at South Jordan gym

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man swimming at a gym in South Jordan has been taken to the hospital after a near-drowning incident. Officer Wenner with South Jordan Police Department said they were first notified of a possible drowning at the Life Time Fitness at 10996 South River Front Parkway just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kmyu.tv

Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
North Ogden, UT
Utah State
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Sandy elementary school celebrates first day back to class

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Schools around the state are welcoming hundreds of students back through their doors for the 2022-2023 school year. In the Canyons School District, Glacier Hills Elementary School in Sandy celebrated with a red carpet, and, of course, Blizzard — their Yeti mascot. Monday marked...
SANDY, UT
kmyu.tv

Riverton to tap into old source to ensure city has enough water amid drought, growth

RIVERTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amid growth and record drought, Riverton City officials will soon tap into an old source in the search for more water. “Water is always, I think, at the forefront of my mind,” Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said. “Really I think one of the most important things a mayor or elected official can do is to try to look ahead.”
RIVERTON, UT
kmyu.tv

Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found, returned home safely

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said Ethan was found safely and has since returned home. (ORIGINAL STORY): Ogden police are asking for tips from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Ethan Vandam ran away from his residence in the area of 100...
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

Six Latter-day Saint churches vandalized in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy Police Department are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the department said they got reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said in all, six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism,...
kmyu.tv

Alleged arsonist sets mental health service building on fire in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say intentionally set fire to a Tooele office building. Officials said they were called to the Tooele Valley Behavioral Health building around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a structure fire. Officers and firefighters were informed...
TOOELE, UT
kmyu.tv

Number of homes for sale reaches normal levels as price growth slows

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The supply of houses for sale in Utah is officially “back to normal,” the chief economist for the Salt Lake Board of Realtors told KUTV 2News. Dejan Eskic, who also studies the housing market as a senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said higher mortgage interest rates have led to more inventory on the market. As of Monday, there were nearly 10,000 homes for sale statewide – an increase of 140 percent from a year ago.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

71-year-old motorcyclist dies in overnight crash on Trappers Loop

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist dies late Tuesday night after apparently hitting a guardrail on state Route 167 and plummeting down a steep embankment, according to authorities. It's the latest in more than 1,100 motorcycle crashes that have happened in Utah this year, and it's the 42nd...
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT

